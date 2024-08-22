Outwood Academy Portland celebrates successful GCSE results day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students at Outwood Academy Portland are celebrating exceptional GCSE results. Once again, students have demonstrated remarkable resilience and dedication, achieving outstanding results that reflect high standards of teaching and learning.

Overall, there were highlights for the academy in English, Maths, MFL, Science, Drama and Music where at least 50% of the students achieved a Grade 8 or higher.

Danielle Sheehan, Principal at Outwood Academy Portland, said: “As Principal of Outwood Academy Portland, I am immensely proud of our students for their incredible achievements this year. Their hard work, kindness, and resilience have truly shone through. Today has been an overwhelming and joyful experience as I watched them open their envelopes and reap the rewards of their dedication. Our students have faced challenges with determination and have come out stronger, embodying the values we hold dear at our academy.

“Congratulations to each and every one of them; they have made us all incredibly proud.”

Outwood Academy Portland celebrates GCSE results day

One standout story is Diane Wong who achieved eight Grade 9s, her mum said: “I think my daughter works very hard and her efforts have paid off. She is an angel, she is amazing. Her teachers are very helpful and are always there to support her and especially to help with difficult questions. Thank you to Outwood Academy Portland for everything, especially Music, she has loved orchestra.”

Diane added: “I am really pleased and very proud of myself; don't ever be worried, you can also do it!”

Memphis Chan who achieved seven Grade 9s, said: “I feel great! I am now going to study Physics, Maths, Further Maths and Music at Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop.” His mum said: “His hard work has shown in his results, we are so very proud of him!”

Julie Slater, Chief Executive Principal (Secondary) at Outwood Grange Academies Trust, said: “We are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students and all that they have achieved throughout their secondary education. Our students have worked incredibly hard, have shown great resilience and have developed into exceptional young adults.

“We are very proud of all that they have achieved and what they will go on to achieve in their future studies and careers. I wish them every success for their futures; it has been a privilege to have been able to work with them.”