Outstanding apprentices, trainers and employers recognised at Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards

Outstanding apprentices, trainers and employers have been recognised at the Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire Apprenticeship Awards

The ceremony took place at The Village Hotel, Nottingham, where awards were presented in 14 categories, recognising both outstanding apprentices and the employers and training providers who support them.

Guests were welcomed by Phil Bramley, National World Group Editor for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire who said: “What makes apprentices unique is that they stand confidently in two different worlds — education and work — and in doing so, they are leading the way for businesses and building great careers for themselves. They’re showing us all that apprentices can rise to the very top, drive innovation, and strengthen our local economy.

“So tonight, we come together to celebrate a generation who are breaking down barriers, investing in themselves, and helping to build a stronger future for us all.

“Thank you for everything you do to support them - and most importantly, thank you to every apprentice who takes that leap. You make a difference for yourselves, for businesses, and for every one of us”.

The awards serve as a platform to showcase the outstanding contributions of apprentices, employers, and training providers across Derbyshire & Nottinghamshire

The task of choosing winners was challenging due to the exceptional quality of entries. Nevertheless, every participant is commended for their achievements and the positive impact they are making in the realm of apprenticeships.

Special thanks were given to our esteemed panel of judges, comprising industry experts, who diligently reviewed every nomination to determine this year’s finalists and eventual winners. The judging process was meticulous, reflecting the high calibre of submissions received across the region.

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, Abbie Willey, of Crawford & Co Surveyors with Dr Peter Dewhurst, Chair at Business Peak District

They are: Charlie Gresswell, Apprentice Chair - East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (EMAAN); Jean Mountain, Co-founder of - Enterprising Women; Fardad Amirsaeedi, Business & Enterprise Manager - Economic Growth & Regeneration - Nottinghamshire County Council;Bobby Ramsay, Principal Consultant - Lumi & Lumiere; Martin Rigley OBE, Director - Gordian Consulting and Dr Peter Dewhurst - Chair, Business Peak District.

During the event, a raffle raised funds for our Charity Partner Base 51 who support young people. In 2024 alone they provided over 1,500 counselling sessions. They have outreach youth workers on the streets engaging with vulnerable young people, a youth club and a LGBTQIA+ youth group providing safe spaces to those with nowhere to go.

They need our support to continue providing life-changing services, if you can donate, volunteer, sponsor or fundraise, visit www.base51.org. A total of £1,422.60 was raised on the night.

Award winners were:

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year Award winner Kasim Usman of Workpays with National World Group Editor for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Phil Bramley

Intermediate Apprentice of the Year: WINNER Eleanor Gompertz, University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust, presented by Jean Mountain

Highly Commended was awarded to Fred Marlow, Derbyshire Foundation Healthcare Trust.

Advanced Apprentice of the Year: WINNER Sigita Juknevica, Pektron

Higher Apprentice of the Year: WINNER Oliver Cordingley, NotLuck – presented by Martin Rigley OBE, Gordian Consulting

Training Provider / Programme of the Year winners Nottingham Trent University, with Charlie Gresswell, Apprentice Chair of the East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Highly Commended awarded to Will Johnson, Pektron

Degree Apprentice of the Year, Sponsored by Nottingham Trent University: WINNER Adam Robinson, Derbyshire Community Health Services – Presented by Degree Apprenticeship Manager, David Drury

Highly Commended awarded to Matilda Coe, Derbyshire Constabulary

Professional Services Apprentice of the Year: WINNER Abbie Willey, Crawford & Co Surveyors – Presented by Dr Peter Dewhurst, Chair at Business Peak District

Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year: WINNER Ayden Gant,Plastek UK Ltd – Presented by National Worlds’s Media Sales Director - Central and Southern regions Charlotte Shemilt

Construction Apprentice of the Year: WINNER Gabriella Day, Dalton Roofing Ltd

Apprentice Ambassador winner Iqra Jaffary, of Broxtowe Borough Council, with Dr Claire Indans, Associate Director at Deere Apprenticeships

Health and Public Service Apprentice of the Year Award, Sponsored by The University of Derby: WINNER Holly Cooper, Workplace: Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust – Presented by Tom Malpass, Business Development Manager

Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year Award: WINNER Kasim Usman, Workpays – Presented by Group Editor for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire Phil Bramley Mentor of the Year -WINNER Kirsty Aveyard, Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust – Presented by Leah Binney, Trustee of Base 51 and Buying Director of Treat Kitchen

Highly Commended awarded to Bobby Ramsay, lumi and Lumiere and Rachel Griffiths, Dalton Roofing Ltd

Apprentice Ambassador, Sponsored by East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network: WINNER Iqra Jaffary, Broxtowe Borough Council – Presented by Dr Claire Indans, Associate Director at Deere Apprenticeships

SME Employer of the Year: WINNER Derbyshire Building Control Partnership – Presented by Fardad Amirsaeedi, Business & Enterprise Manager Nottinghamshire County Council Highly Commended was awarded to Less Than Zero Barbers & Training Academy

Large Employer of the Year, Sponsored by Nottinghamshire County Council: WINNER East Midlands Railway – Presented by Group Manager for Growth, Infrastructure and Development - Joelle Davies

Training Provider / Programme of the Year: WINNER Nottingham Trent University – Presented by Charlie Gresswell, Apprentice Chair of the East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network