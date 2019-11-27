Ollerton primary school rated 'good' in latest inspection

An Ollerton primary school has been rated good by education inspectors – but they have warned “standards may be declining”.

The Forest View Academy, Walesby Lane, New Ollerton, has been rated good following its first visit by staff from education watchdog Ofsted.

And teachers have been praised for their safeguarding techniques – including using a “worry monster” to find out if its 227 pupils on roll have any concerns.

However, in her newly published report, inspector Karen Slack said she has “concerns” that “standards may be declining at the school”.

If comes after inspectors judged the predecessor school, Forest View Junior School, to be good in 2011.

The school joined The Forge Trust, a multi-academy trust, in January 2017.

The principal, Ruth Harrison, has been in post since January 2019, has said she is "really pleased" with the outcome of the inspection.

She said: "It reflected how staff, children and parents continue to work really hard to ensure the pupils become the best version of themselves."

Ms Slack said pupils do not achieve as well in reading as in mathematics.

She said: “Leaders’ plans to improve the teaching of reading are in the early stages of introduction.

“Pupils are excited by the new initiatives in reading that have been introduced this term. Many say they enjoy reading.”

Mrs Harrison added: "It is already our main priority this year. The report was right, we have started making moves into the area which needs to develop."

The inspector also noted children feel safe at school and bullying is rare and “sorted out quickly”.

She said arrangements for safeguarding are effective and staff are “well trained” to spot potential welfare concerns.

Ms Slack said: “The school’s designated lead for safeguarding makes sure that pupils have someone whom they can go to if they are worried about anything at home, or in school.

“If any pupil has put a note in the ‘worry monster’, it is quickly followed up.”

Mrs Harrison said: "In each class and my office there is a big teddy with a zip mouth.

"If there is anything that is concerning the pupils they are invited to pop in a piece of paper with their concern.

"A child and family support worker then reads the worries.

"It means we deal with the well-being of the children on a daily basis."