Ofsted says Worksop area primary school is good as improvement continues

A Worksop area primary school has been given a largely good bill of health by Ofsted inspectors.

Haggonfields Primary & Nursery School in Rhodesia was rated good for behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and early years.

But they said the school’s quality of education ‘requires improvement’.

Inspectors said pupils ‘feel safe, happy and well cared for at the school’, most parents and carers ‘speak highly of the school’ and many appreciate how all staff go ‘above and beyond’ for pupils.

Haggonfields head teacher Elaine Grierson with pupils from the school. Photo: Submitted

Elaine Grierson is head teacher at the school and said “We are pleased to be found good in four out of five areas in the report, and that the Ofsted report has recognised the progress, hard work and dedication of both staff and pupils since the last inspection.

“The school is now on a rapid path of improvement; and whilst we have more progress to make, we are seeing that as our improvement plan becomes embedded, our achievements and standards are rising all the time.

"Our aspirations for the school and its children are high, and we will work tirelessly to continue on our positive trajectory.”

The report said the school has made ‘significant improvements in mathematics’ and ‘makes reading a priority and is instilling a love of reading in pupils.’

It describes the curriculum as ‘ambitious and well considered’ and acknowledges positive results are becoming more evident as the improvements become ‘embedded’.

Children are described as ‘happy and well cared for’ and that the school ‘encourages pupils to aspire and be the best they can be.’

On what the school needed to do to improve, inspectors said the school needed to ensure that staff have the expertise and resources to adapt the curriculum effectively for SEND pupils, are ‘supported to effectively teach the writing curriculum and address gaps in pupils’ knowledge’ and are ‘supported in developing subject-specific expertise to enable them to implement the curriculum effectively’.

Chris Moodie, chief of the Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham Multi-Academy Trust , which the school is part of, said: “Haggonfields’ inspection celebrates the huge amount of work that the teaching team, led by Elaine Grierson, have done to move the school forward.

"It was judged to be inadequate at its last inspection and is now good in four of the five areas.

"There is, of course, always more to do and we are delighted to have a strong platform to build our next steps on.”

Mrs Grierson added: “We are so proud of our children at Haggonfields, and we will continue to build on our strong foundations to develop and succeed as a school.”