Ofsted praises 'happy and caring' Worksop school following latest inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Worksop primary school has been described as ‘happy and caring’ by inspectors from Ofsted.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Anne’s Primary School on Harrington Street continues to be rated ‘good’ by the Government watchdog.

In their report, inspectors said: “St Anne’s is a happy and caring school where leaders have high expectations for pupils, who achieve well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Pupils with SEND are particularly well supported and pupils learn well across the curriculum and benefit from teachers with high levels of subject knowledge and passion for what they teach.

St Anne's in Worksop was described a 'happy and caring' school by Ofsted. Photo: Google

"Pupils are well behaved in school, which is an extremely orderly, purposeful and calm environment.

"Pupils are given many opportunities to strengthen their character and learn to accept responsibility, to lead and be civic minded.

"Leaders trust them to do this and are rarely let down."

Clare Middleton, head teacher, said: "We are delighted with the outcome of our recent Ofsted inspection, which recognises the dedication, care and strength of community that define our school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The success is a testament to the tireless efforts of our staff, the enthusiasm of our pupils, the unwavering support of our families and the active involvement of our governors.

"At the heart of everything we do is our school vision, 'let all that you do, be done in love'.

"It guides our relationships, our learning, and our commitment to nurturing every child.

"We are proud to be a school community where love, respect, and learning are central to all we achieve together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspectors’ report continued: "The school has thought carefully about the sequencing of the curriculum and has clearly identified the essential knowledge pupils need to know and remember.

"Pupils are learning the intended curriculum well and sometimes demonstrate exceptional depth of knowledge about what they have been taught.

"Teachers regularly check that pupils have understood what has been taught in phonics and early reading – pupils learn phonics knowledge well.

"Pupils with SEND achieve well.

"The school ensures that pupils’ needs are clearly identified in a timely manner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The adaptations to the curriculum and interventions are well considered and well implemented.

"Teachers demonstrate a deep understanding of their pupils’ needs and what will help them the most.

“Pupils get off to a strong start in the early years.

"The school ensures that children learn the knowledge needed to succeed in key stage one.

"Children confidently take the first successful steps in learning to read, write, grasp number, and learn to count effectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school has built strong relationships with families and pupils – pupils know they are wanted in school and this all helps pupils to feel welcome and valued.

"They develop a strong sense of belonging in school.

"Governors and leaders are clear about the values and ethos of the school, which they regard as non-negotiable.

"Governors understand their roles well and the school’s decision making is strategic and is consistent with its values."

On where the school can improve further, inspectors said: “Sometimes pupils have limited opportunities to develop their writing skills across a full

range of purposes and audiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This restricts their ability to adapt their writing style to different contexts and forms.

"The school should ensure that pupils have more frequent, extended and varied opportunities to write across a range of different genres to improve the standard of their written work.”