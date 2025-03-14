'Nurturing and caring' Bircotes nursery is rated 'Good' in all areas by Ofsted

A nursery in Bircotes is celebrating another ‘Good’ Ofsted report.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bircotes Pre-School, on Thoresby Close, was rated ‘Good’ for quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and eadership and management – leading to the overall ‘Good’ rating.

In their report, inspectors noted that children benefit from the ‘warm welcome’ and the ‘nurturing and caring relationships staff build with them’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report continued: “Staff value children and listen to what they have to say.

Bircotes Pre-School has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted. Photo: Google

"They recognise that children learn in different ways and provide them with choices, such as playing indoors or outside.

"Children receive individual and tailored support to help meet their learning needs.

“Leaders, managers and staff gather information from parents and carers to help them understand children's needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They use this information to plan and provide bespoke support for children, particularly for those with additional needs.

"Overall, staff interact with children well.

"However, staff's engagement is sometimes inconsistent, as they do not always support children to help them build on what they already know and can do.

"Staff support children's imaginative play, they show children how to take on different roles

"Overall, staff use clear strategies that help children learn how to take turns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"However, staff do not use some behaviour management strategies consistently.

"Therefore, children do not always understand what staff expect of them and occasionally repeat unwanted behaviours.

"Outside, staff provide children with activities to develop their large muscles.

"As children ride trikes, staff help them learn how to use the pedals to move the trike forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Children listen and practise coordinating their movements.”

On what the nursery can do to improve, inspectors said: “The provider should strengthen staff's interactions with children to continually support them to build on what they already know and can do and enhance staff's behaviour management to ensure consistency and help children understand what is expected of them.

Becky Allison, manager at the nursery, said: “We are really happy with it, obviously we know we’ve got things to work on which is standard across the board, but overall we’re really happy with it and it’s postive for us all going forward.”