Nursery children's artwork of Queen wins prestigious Worksop gallery competition

The picture by youngsters at Child First Nursery has won The People’s Prize from more than 750 entries in The Harley Gallery’s 2022 open art competition.

The open exhibition at the Welbeck gallery runs every two years and, gallery bosses say, ‘attracts an impressive array of artists’.

This year, more than 750 works were entered and after two rounds of judging, 125 were chosen for the final exhibition.

Mat Hurst, artist-in-residence, and Kerry Fellowes, Child First Nursery manager, with the artwork.

Following a public vote, which attracted more than 2,000 entries, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Child First Nursery was selected to win the £750 first prize.

The piece was made by children at the Child First Nursery Welbeck for the Platinum Jubilee, working with gallery artist-in-residence Mat Hurst.

A gallery spokesman said: “It has become a key feature of the exhibition and is a touching tribute to the late Queen.

“At a huge 1.5-metres high – far taller than the children that made it – this complicated collage is an incredibly impressive artistic achievement.”

Lisa Gee, The Harley Foundation director, said: “At the foundation, we know how important it is for children to make art – and when children work with artists amazing things can happen.