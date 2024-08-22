Nottinghamshire students celebrate GCSE success this summer

By Nottinghamshire County Council
Contributor
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 10:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sleepless nights for students across Nottinghamshire will finally come to an end today when they receive their GCSE results.

Councillor Sam Smith, Cabinet Member for Education and SEND, said: “I’d like to offer my congratulations to students in Nottinghamshire on their GCSE results today.

“The achievements on days like this are the result of lots of hard work and commitment from students, and they should be very proud of themselves.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Whatever the results might be, there is still plenty of help available to help students progress with their learning or enter the world of work.

Students celebrating exam resultsStudents celebrating exam results
Students celebrating exam results

“Young people in Nottinghamshire have a variety of opportunities available to them when it comes to making decisions about their futures.

“I wish all of the students well with wherever their next steps might take them.”

For those young people receiving GCSE results today, the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline is available by calling 0800 100 900. In addition to this, the Careers Service brings together all the education and training choices available to young people after their GCSEs, including technical education routes like apprenticeships, traineeships, T Levels and HTQs.

Related topics:NottinghamshireGCSEGCSEs

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.