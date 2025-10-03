Nottinghamshire school celebrates 130 years

The celebrations, held on Founders’ Day, honoured the school’s rich history while looking firmly to the future. Pupils, staff, and special guests gathered to witness the planting of 50 cherry blossom trees along the College driveway, a powerful symbol of both remembrance and renewal.

In addition, junior pupils buried a time capsule, filled with messages, artefacts, and memories from 2025 – a gift to future generations of Worksopians.

Headmaster Charles Bailey said: “For 130 years, Worksop College and Ranby House have stood as places of learning, friendship and opportunity. Today, we honour the past while shaping the future. The cherry blossom trees will serve as a lasting reminder of the generations who came before us, while the time capsule reflects our hopes for those yet to come.”

Founded on land gifted by the Duke of Newcastle from his Clumber estate, Worksop College has grown into a 330-acre estate and community of pupils aged 2-18. Generations of Worksopians have been guided by values of care, honesty, and perseverance.

As part of its 130th anniversary, the College has refreshed these values for the future: Compassion, Integrity and Dedication.

“These values have always been at the heart of our story,” Mr Bailey continued. “Now we express them in a way that will inspire the next century of pupils.”

Since its founding in 1895, Worksop College has evolved through moments of great change – from the building of St Cuthbert’s Chapel in 1911, to the transformation of the 1920s and 30s under Canon Fred Shirley, through to post-war expansion and the introduction of co-education in the 1970s. The addition of Ranby House, now the College’s thriving Prep School, has further strengthened the school community.

From the first Dorm Run in 1899 to pupils performing Shakespeare in 1904, from welcoming Prime Minister Ramsay MacDonald in 1934 to opening Gibbs House in 1983, each era has added to the rich tapestry of Worksop College life.

The school community recognises that this anniversary is not just about reflection, but also about laying foundations for the future. As Mr Bailey concluded:

“We celebrate 130 years with gratitude for all who have gone before us. But more importantly, we look ahead with determination. Our commitment is to continue inspiring young minds, nurturing character, and preparing pupils to thrive in an ever-changing world.”

1 . Contributed Pupils enjoyed '130' topped cakes to mark the occasion Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Contributed Pupils planted 50 trees down the driveway as a symbol of new beginnings Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Contributed 130 was marked in the school's Quad for all to see Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Contributed Captain and Vice Captain of School enjoying their 130 treat! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales