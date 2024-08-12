Nottinghamshire GCSE and A-level students being encouraged to think about apprenticeships
As students receive their A-Level results this week and GCSE results the following week, the advantages of apprenticeships are being highlighted by the East Midlands Apprenticeship Ambassador Network (EMAAN).
EMAAN is a group of employers and apprentices who champion the benefits of apprenticeships for those who choose not to go to university, allowing people to ‘learn as they earn.’
Apprentices gain paid employment, hands-on experience and formal assessment leading to a nationally-recognised certificate.
Charlotte Nicholls, new EMAAN employer chair, said: “This is always a momentous time of year for young people considering their future.
“Whether your exam results are what you hoped for or not, remember your journey is just beginning.
"If you didn’t get the results you expected, remember there are always options.
"There are many apprenticeships that can get you to the career you wanted.
"Degree apprenticeships are also a great alternative to university, especially if you prefer a more hands on learning style.”
Apprenticeships provide an opportunity for businesses to develop a skilled workforce tailored to their specific needs with on-the-job training and mentorship.
"Overall, employing apprentices can lead to skills development, increased productivity, cost- effectiveness, loyalty, diverse perspectives, and succession planning.
People already in apprenticeships are also being encouraged to join the network in order to help inspire and encourage other young people to consider an apprenticeship as a positive career choice.
