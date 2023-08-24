Nottinghamshire councillor congratulates all GCSE students as they get their results

Coun Tracey Taylor (Con), cabinet member for children and families, said: “I’d like to say a big well done to all of the young people in Nottinghamshire receiving their GCSE results today.

“Results days are always a mixture of excitement and apprehension, but it is important to remember that these achievements are the result of lots of hard work and commitment from the students and also those who support them at home and in school.

“For many of you, these results will enable you to progress to the next stage of your learning journey.

Coun Tracey Taylor has congratulated all of Nottinghamshire's GCSE students as they get their results today. Photo: Submitted

"For those who choose not to go into higher education, young people in Nottinghamshire have a variety of opportunities available to them when it comes to making decisions about their futures.

“I wish all of the pupils the very best for the future whether they continue to study or enter the world of work.”

For those young people receiving GCSE results today, the National Careers Service Exam Results Helpline is available until August 31 by calling 0800 100900.