Nottingham Emmanuel School shines in latest Ofsted report

Nottingham Emmanuel School celebrates the results of its latest Ofsted inspection

The Nottingham Emmanuel School, located in West Bridgford, has maintained its ‘Good’ rating in all areas in its latest Ofsted inspection. Inspectors praised the school’s strong sense of community and belonging, its inclusive ethos, and its continued commitment to raising achievement across the board.

Additionally, the school, which is one of 11 academies under the stewardship of Archway Learning Trust, was also recently honoured with the National School Attendance Award for the Spring Term 2024/25, in recognition of its high attendance levels.

As part of its report, Ofsted noted that the school “worked hard and successfully to promote the importance of regular attendance,” adding that pupils attend well thanks to both their own efforts and the school’s warm, welcoming and supportive environment.

Nottingham Emmanuel School Principal Sandra Stapleton said: “We are delighted that The Nottingham Emmanuel School has once again been recognised as a Good school. This result reflects the dedication of our staff, the support of our parents and carers, and the hard work of our students. It’s particularly rewarding to see our inclusive ethos and diverse learning community highlighted so positively in the report.”

The report also recognised the school’s clear and ambitious curriculum, which sets out precisely what pupils should learn and when. Teachers were commended for their subject knowledge and passion, while students were noted to enjoy their learning and take pride in their work.

The inspectors observed lessons across a range of subjects, including English, Maths, Science, Geography, Spanish and Computer Science, and spoke with groups of students and staff throughout the two-day visit. Both staff and parental feedback were carefully reviewed and reflected in the final report.

One of the standout strengths highlighted by Ofsted is the school’s inclusive ethos. Staff were described as being keen to identify and remove any barriers to success, ensuring every child is supported to thrive. The school was praised for knowing and valuing students as individuals and for creating a culture where diversity is celebrated and every pupil feels a strong sense of pride and belonging.

The curriculum at The Nottingham Emmanuel School has also been shaped to reflect the diverse community it serves. In English, for example, texts have been chosen not only for their educational merit but also for the range of cultures and voices they represent, helping students to see themselves and their communities reflected in what they learn.

The Sixth Form also received praise, with students described as enthusiastic and engaged, and the curriculum seen as well-structured to prepare learners for future study and employment. Inspectors were impressed with the school’s focus on personal development, including work around careers and enrichment opportunities.

Sandra Stapleton added: “This outcome is testament to the commitment of our whole school community. We will continue to work hard to build on this strong foundation, always striving to improve and ensure our students have the best possible education and support.”

Sian Hampton, CEO of Archway Learning Trust, said: “The Nottingham Emmanuel School’s unwavering commitment to its students is clear throughout this report.

“The school and trust have worked closely to refine teaching approaches and uphold a culture of inclusion and collaboration, values that are central to everything we do.”

The Nottingham Emmanuel School is part of the Archway Learning Trust, the largest Multi-Academy Trust (MAT) in Nottingham, educating one third of the city’s children across its 11 academies in Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, Derby and Derbyshire.