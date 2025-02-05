North Notts school offers cycling sessions for nursery pupils

Pupils in Nursery classes will enjoy this experience as part of their curriculum

Leading independent prep school, Ranby House, is excited to introduce Clancy Briggs cycling sessions for Nursery pupils as part of its Early Years Foundation Stage (EYFS) provision.

This new initiative aligns with Ranby House’s commitment to offering diverse and enriching experiences within its EYFS curriculum. Nursery pupils already benefit from a range of activities, including Woodland Adventures, PE, and Cooking, and the addition of cycling further enhances the school’s skills-based learning approach.

Headmaster David Thorpe expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating:"We are always looking for ways to enhance our EYFS provision, and the introduction of cycling is a fantastic opportunity for our youngest learners. Not only is it an enjoyable activity, but it also plays a key role in their physical development. We are proud to offer something unique that sets us apart from other Nurseries in the area."

As the sessions progress, feedback from staff and parents will help shape the programme, with potential plans to expand the offering into the Spring and Summer Terms.

Nursery pupil enjoying his cycling lesson

Ranby House continues to lead the way in providing innovative and engaging early years education, ensuring every child develops a love for learning through practical, hands-on experiences.

For more information about Ranby House’s EYFS provision and wider curriculum, please visit wsnl.co.uk/prep.