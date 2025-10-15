North Nottinghamshire school wins national award for pupil wellbeing

Worksop College has been named ‘Independent School of the Year for Pupil Wellbeing’ at the 2025 Independent Schools of the Year Awards, recognising its pioneering approach to supporting the mental health and wellbeing of its community.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The accolade celebrates the College’s ‘Willow Hub Initiative’ – a multifaceted, school-wide wellbeing programme designed to foster the holistic flourishing of pupils, staff, and the wider school community.

Recognising that ad-hoc initiatives were no longer enough to meet the growing demand for mental health support, Worksop College dedicated significant time and resources to create an entirely new system of care – one that integrates early intervention, professional therapeutic support, and proactive wellbeing education.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Willow Hub, officially launched this academic year, has three central aims:

Worksop College

To ensure pupils, staff and parents can access professional mental health support with minimal wait times.

To identify and support individuals in need of early intervention.

To empower young people with the knowledge and skills to care for themselves and others, both during and beyond their school years.

What makes this programme particularly special – and what captured the attention of the judges – is that it was built by the community, for the community. Pupils, staff, and parents were involved in every stage of the Hub’s development, even volunteering their time to help transform an old school shop into the thriving wellbeing centre that exists today.

“Winning this award is an incredible honour and a testament to the compassion, commitment and collaboration of our entire community,” said Aaron Cawley, Mental Health Lead at the time of nomination. “The Willow Hub is more than a space – it represents a culture where asking for help is celebrated, not stigmatised.”

But our commitment to wellbeing extends far beyond the Hub – it’s woven into every aspect of school life. From the moment a pupil joins, they become part of one of our Houses, each providing a strong sense of belonging, where Houseparents and individual tutors truly know and nurture every child.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By embedding mental health awareness into our House system, we ensure every pupil feels supported, encouraged, and celebrated. Our dedicated staff inspire pupils to become advocates for wellbeing through initiatives like our Peer Listening Scheme, which trains senior pupils to offer peer-to-peer support and promote open, positive conversations around mental health.

In the words of Old Worksopian Chad Varah, founder of the Samaritans, “There are in this world people who seem to be ‘ordinary’, but who turn out to be extraordinary. How? They listen and listen and listen, without interrupting.”

Like most schools, throughout 2024–25, the college saw an increase in mental health challenges, particularly around anxiety and depression among younger students. In response, Worksop expanded its in-house mental health team, offering five trainee counselling and psychotherapy placements, allowing pupils to access professional support in an average of just 4.4 days from self-referral.

The impact has been remarkable. External data from STEER, a national wellbeing tracking system, showed a 7.4% increase in student self-referrals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headmaster Charles Bailey commented: “At Worksop College, wellbeing is not an add-on – it’s at the heart of everything we do. This award reflects our belief that when pupils feel safe, supported and valued, they can truly thrive.”

Worksop College’s whole-school approach to wellbeing continues to evolve, ensuring it remains at the forefront of pupil care and mental health – creating an environment where every individual can flourish.