Norbridge Academy students create their own Christmas song for charity

Children at a Worksop school have created and performed their own Christmas song detailing their favourite things about the festive season.

Youngsters from the Norbridge Rocks’ band, made up of students from Norbridge Academy, released the Christmas song on December 13 to raise money for the children’s charity the NSPCC.

Pupils worked together on the song to share their favourite things about Christmas – from ‘eating tasty Christmas cookies’, ‘hanging decorations on the tree’ to ‘waking up our parents on Christmas day’.

Evie Pressley, a Year 5 pupil who is part of the band, said: "We wanted to write a song to spread some Christmas cheer. The song is about the reasons we love the Christmas season and we hope it makes people happy and raises money for charity."

The talented young musicians wrote the lyrics, chord structure and melody to the song, in addition to playing all of the instruments that can be heard on the track.

George Huthart, Head Teacher at Norbridge Academy, said: "The NSPCC carries out valuable work to support vulnerable children and as a school we wanted to do something to show our support to this vital service, particularly at this time of year.

"Our school belief system is to Be the Best You Can Be and supporting the community is fundamental to this."

The song is available to buy for £1.99 with all proceeds going to NSPCC, and can be purchased here.