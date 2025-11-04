New housing estate on site of former Worksop school -- all the latest Bassetlaw plans

Almost 100 new homes could soon be built on the site of a former school in Worksop.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bassetlaw District Council has received a planning application for the development at Kingston Road in Manton, where Manton Primary School once stood.

The school closed to pupils in 2008 and its two buildings were later demolished. All that remains now are playing fields and areas of hard-standing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leading housebuilder The Vistry Group is behind the scheme, working alongside Nottinghamshire County Council.

Kingston Road in Manton, Worksop, where the 95 new homes could be built. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

They have submitted a plan for a 95-home housing estate, which would comprise ten one-bedroom properties, 25 two-bed, 56 three-bed and four four-bed.

The 9.1-acre site (3.7 hectares) would also feature public open green space, a children’s play area, an access road and associated infrastructure. Some mature trees would be retained, while more than 100 new ones would be planted.

A planning statement says the project would deliver “a high-quality, sustainable neighbourhood”. The estate would “reflect the local character of Manton” and create an “attractive, well-connected place to live”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and have set a deadline date of Monday, January 5 for a decision or recommendation. Interested residents can post their comments on the council’s website.

Other planning applications received by Bassetlaw Council in recent days include these:

99 Portland Place, Sutton cum Lound – erect single-storey side extension.

49 Retford Road, Blyth – erect single-storey rear extension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle Cottage, 74 Newcastle Street, Tuxford – work to protected trees.

The Bracken, Bracken Hill Lane, Misson – erect first-floor extension with rear balcony and erect ground-floor entrance porch.

Cherry Tree Cottage, Mill Lane, Normanton on Trent – erect single-storey link-room extension between existing detached garage and house.

Hodsock Sewerage Works, Hodsock Lane, Hodsock – installation of six kiosks/buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4 Daneshill Lane, Lound – work to trees within conservation area.

23 Rectory Lane, Gamston – work to tree.

The Old Vicarage, Norton Lane, Cuckney – prune one sycamore tree.

Irizar Uk Ltd, Plot 3, Symmetry Park, Symmetry Way, Blyth – display three illuminated fascia signs.

Tranby, Rectory Lane, Gamston – work to trees in conservation area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

7 Minster Road, Misterton – erect single-storey flat-roof rear extension.

Land at Willow Pond, Field Roe Lane, Everton – erect zero-carbon farmhouse (self-build).

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/