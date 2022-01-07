Daneille Sheehan has been appointed as the new principal at Outwood Academy Portland, Netherton Road, taking over from Godsway Dzoboku, who is now supporting leadership across other Outwood schools in the region, as well as Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

An experienced educator, and a degree in biomedical chemistry, Danielle has worked for Outwood for nine years in numerous positions, most recently as a Vice Principal working across a number of Outwood schools in Nottinghamshire, North Lincolnshire, South Yorkshire and Derbyshire.

Danielle Sheehan has been appointed as the new principal of Outwood Academy Portland.

Danielle Sheehan said: “I am excited to be joining Outwood Academy Portland and feel very proud to have been given the responsibility of leading this outstanding school.

"Godsway did a wonderful job leading the school, and I am determined to ensure we continue to progress together and that we put students first and continue to raise standards and transform lives.”

Danielle joins the secondary school during an exciting phase for the academy, which recently was awarded the Inclusion Quality Mark Award by IQM.

The award provides UK schools with a nationally recognised validation of their inclusive practice and ongoing commitment to developing educational inclusion.

Danielle continued: “I believe that everyone should receive the best education possible, no matter their start in life, with equal access to a fully inclusive curriculum with the support, care and guidance to make the correct life choices.

“It is this core belief that will drive our actions, as we work hard to ensure we do all we can to help our students fulfil their potential and leave us ready and prepared for the next chapter in their lives.

“However, change cannot be achieved in isolation. There is a wider community contributing to the growth and development of a school and it is critical that all should feel involved.