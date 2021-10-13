Haggonfields Primary School feature, children hard at work in class.

A new head of school has been appointed at Haggonfields Primary, in Rhodesia, who, along with staff, have set about turning around its fortunes.

Stephanie Henry said her and staff are working hard ‘to get the school where is deserves to be’ and are excited about its future.

The school is part of The Diocese of Southwell and Nottingham Academy Trust and works closely with its sister school, St John’s Church of England Primary, in Worksop.

New head teacher Stephanie Henry.

Ms Henry said: “The school has suffered slightly over the years and there was a genuine unloved feeling around the place when we arrived.

"A team of us from St John's have been working with the incredible staff at Haggonfields to help improve the school and get it where it deserves to be, which is a good school.

"I feel privileged that Gez, the executive principal and principal of St John's has given me the opportunity to be Head at Haggonfields and to be a part of its journey.”

Aspiration assembly at Haggonfields Primary School with top fashion model Alexina Graham.

Ms Henry said her aim as head is to give the pupils lots of experiences and provide great learning environments within classrooms.

Fashion model Alexina Graham and Worksop’s Olympic sprinter Lee Thompson have both visited the school to speak to children.

Ms Henry said she wants to instill an attitude in pupils that there is no such thing as failure and if they work hard then they can achieve their dreams.

"My aim as head is to flood the children with experiences, to provide them with inspiration and provide strong and rich learning environments within the classrooms,” she said.

"Some examples of these are team teaching with fellow staff from St John's to develop best practice, having local well known and professional speakers into school like fashion model Alexina Graham, inspirational speaker Steve Job and Olympic athlete Lee Thompson.”

The school is also being refurbished in order to give pupils the best learning environment possible. The school is getting a new roof, while inside is being repainted and furniture replaced.

Ms Henry said: “I am excited for the future of Haggonfields as I know this is merely the start of its journey.

“We are only a month or so in and already the children's behaviour is improving, there is a calm feel around school and a great working 'buzz’.