New breakfast scheme launched at Worksop school

Councillor Tony Eaton visited Haggonfields Primary, in Rhodesia, along with Victoria Brooks, community champion at Morrison’s.

Head of Haggonfields Stephanie Henry, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Vicky, who was able to deliver bread and spread allowing us to provide all children with a slice of toast to start their day.

"For me, breakfast is truly the most important meal of the day and with the right start this will only improve the children’s focus, concentration and behaviour throughout the rest of the school day.

Pupils at Haggonsfield Primary, with headteacher Stephanie Henry, Victoria Brookes, community champion at Morrison's and Worksop Mayo Tony Eaton.