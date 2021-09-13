New breakfast scheme launched at Worksop school
The Mayor of Worksop has helped to open a new breakfast scheme at a Worksop school.
Councillor Tony Eaton visited Haggonfields Primary, in Rhodesia, along with Victoria Brooks, community champion at Morrison’s.
Head of Haggonfields Stephanie Henry, said: “It has been a pleasure to work with Vicky, who was able to deliver bread and spread allowing us to provide all children with a slice of toast to start their day.
"For me, breakfast is truly the most important meal of the day and with the right start this will only improve the children’s focus, concentration and behaviour throughout the rest of the school day.
"My mission at Haggonfields is to make it become the heart of Rhodesia and it was wonderful to walk around school and smelling fresh toast, a true feeling of home.”