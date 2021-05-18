Mindfulness and breathing techniques course introduced at Worksop school

Course leader Aaron Cawley is only too aware how much the last year has impacted youngsters.

He said: “Last year has been a challenge for everyone; normality was distorted, leaving the majority of us feeling disconcerted, including our children.

"They have been stopped from socialising with their peers, carrying out their usual schooling and participating in their hobbies.”

Worksop College is putting mental health at the forefront by introducing a mindfulness and breathing techniques course. Aaron Cawley will be leading the agenda

Statistics from the Young Minds Organisation suggest that 67 per cent of teenagers believe the pandemic will have a long term negative effect on their mental health.

Mr Cawley said: “We cannot ignore the effect of the pandemic on mental well being.

"While some degree of anxiety is understandable, at Worksop College we want to create a culture of prevention, in addition to the already growing awareness and acceptance around young people's mental health.”

“This is why we are introducing a course on mindfulness into our PSHE programme.”

Headteacher John Price said: “Including mindfulness training in the school curriculum is imperative for the well being of our students.

"Not only will it help them to identify worry, manage difficulties and cope with stresses, but it will also allow them to acknowledge the positives within their lives, and what is going well.

“It offers a clear understanding of self-esteem and optimism.

"In addition, it will train them to be aware of where they direct their attention, improving their capacity to concentrate. This means that their organisation and working memory will also develop.

"We are very excited to be introducing it to our school.”

The course will be for year nine pupils, but all years will receive some mindfulness training from September.