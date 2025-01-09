Local students get first-hand experience in the manufacturing industry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Students from Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop have successfully completed a six-week work experience outreach programme with local employer Premier Foods, which aims to attract a younger demographic into the manufacturing industry.

With limited places available on the programme, students had to formally apply and go through interviews to secure a spot. A careers workshop which explained how to write a CV and interview best practices was delivered by Premier Foods before the applications opened.

Successful students completed their Level 2 Health & Safety and Food Safety qualifications, opening up opportunities to pursue a route into manufacturing. Students also had the opportunity to undertake work experience in several departments, including human resources, learning and development, and technical, gaining insight into how these areas of the business support wider functions.

The Premier Foods team gave students access to their Claylands Avenue-based factory, which manufactures products for big brands such as Batchelors, Bisto, OXO and Sharwoods.

Students produced pamphlets about different support areas of the business

At the end of the programme, students produced pamphlets focusing on how support functions contribute to and benefit business.

Neve P, who took part in the programme said: “My time at Premier Foods was such an excellent experience to get an insight into the working life. It opened my eyes to understand how the business runs and how many factors play a part in sustaining it. It has definitely helped me for the future!”

Janette Shea, Head of Centre, at Outwood Post 16 Centre Worksop, said: “The successful candidates who participated in the Premier Foods outreach programme had an amazing experience, which enabled them to learn new and develop existing employability skills. It has been a fantastic opportunity for our students to gain insight into the world of work and we appreciate the time and effort that Premier Foods have put into making this such a great experience.”

A spokesperson for Premier Foods added: “It's been a pleasure working with the Outwood Post 16 Centre to support Year 13's in their transition to the working environment.

Students got first-hand experience at the Claylands Avenue-based factory

“It's been a brilliant experience to support local and future talent to allow them to understand the opportunities available on their doorstep.”

Premier Foods employs over 4,000 people and operates 13 manufacturing and office sites across the UK.