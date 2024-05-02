Local apprenticeship provider opens new training salon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded in 1987 as The Bassetlaw Training Agency, the Nottinghamshire Training Group has provided training across a number of sectors, from business administration to hairdressing to childcare and early years. Emerging from the community and voluntary sector in the early 90s, NTG's mission is to "Create Careers and Build Business” for young people and local employers across Nottinghamshire, Derbyshire and South Yorkshire. Nurturing students’ passion and drive whilst also putting their lifelong ambitions and aspirations is at the core of everything for staff at NTG and this move allows all current and future learners, apprentices and employers in the area to benefit from a fantastic new training salon, under one roof.

The Training Salon launch date on the 15th of May saw local employers, learners, representatives from Bassetlaw District Council in Tim Gladman, local charity, From the Heart, which has been supported by NTG from its inception and until 2013 was based from the site, and members of the public attend for a skills demonstration by leading Wella Ambassador, Mark Pearson. As well as complimentary drinks and food provided by local independent Icarus and Apollo.

"The opening event is to promote the fantastic FE opportunities that our local residents of Bassetlaw have on their doorstep. We want to support government initiatives to increase the number of apprentices in the workforce and also help local businesses grow and develop their workforce through investing in the next generation of stylists and hair professionals," says Managing Director Alex Lilley. "Worksop, Retford and the surrounding areas have such a wealth of post-16 choices available to them from local 6th forms to RNN Group, at NTG we want to celebrate the steps we take to provide our learners with the very best learning environment and expert staff and in opening our new Worksop salon, we hope to raise awareness to many young people looking to get into the industry."

