Leverton C of E Academy awarded prestigious Platinum status in School Games Mark

Leverton Church of England Academy are celebrating the news that they have been awarded the prestigious Platinum School Games Mark for their commitment and engagement to school sports.

To achieve the Platinum award, Leverton C of E Academy had to maintain a Gold Mark for 5 years running, which then opened the door to their Platinum award application and the start of a review process.

On hearing the news of the achievement, Rebecca Longworth, Headteacher at the school based on Main Street, North Leverton said: “I am very proud that we have received this award which demonstrates our commitment to sport and encouraging children to be active. It is a recognition of the extensive sporting opportunities that we give our children at Leverton C of E Academy.”

Year 5 pupil Isla said: “I think it is amazing that his has happened because it is the highest achievement! Sport at our school is exceptional and we get lots of opportunities.”

Fellow pupil, Max, year 5 said: “Sport in our school is fantastic! We get to go to lots of events. I am proud we are a Platinum School!”

For any school to achieve the Platinum mark, schools must demonstrate during the review process that they have consistently high standards of sports provision at their school by promoting engagement, and equal opportunities for all children, regardless of gender or ability. In addition, they should provide positive experiences for children, developing their confidence, motivation, and physical health.

Headteacher Rebecca says the school’s commitment to providing extensive opportunities for children to engage with sports has wider benefits.

She said: “Being active and healthy not only supports the health and wellbeing of our children, it promotes teamwork and leadership skills which will help our children to grow and develop attributes which will serve them well in school, - and for the rest of their life. I want to say a huge well done to our children and staff. You thoroughly deserve this recognition.”