Learners Inspired at good Nottinghamshire education provider, says watchdog

Education watchdog Ofsted has officially rated Inspire Learning, which delivers adult learning and college courses for young people on behalf of Nottinghamshire Council, as good.

Inspire Learning – part of Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, a charitable community benefit society delivering cultural and learning services across Nottinghamshire – has been rated good in each category of education quality, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, education programmes for young people, adult learning programmes, and provision for learners with high needs.

Ian Bond, Inspire learning director, said: “I am very proud and pleased our service has been assessed as being a good provider across every aspect of our delivery.

Ofsted’s newly published report – following a four-day inspection in June – says: “Staff create a calm, welcoming and inclusive environment for learners across the many settings that classes are taught in.”

It says: “Young learners enjoy their studies and the small class sizes they study in. Learners develop substantial new subject knowledge and develop their personal skills and confidence so they can progress to further study or work.

“Adult learners value and appreciate their courses. Tutors’ supportive approach encourages learners, who are often nervous to take part in education, to feel confident to study. Adult learners develop their social skills and prepare for work or independent living effectively.

“Teachers and support workers encourage learners with high needs to be active members of their communities.”

Inspire Learning celebrate its good rating from education watchdog Ofsted. (Photo by: Inspire Learning)

Coun John Cottee, Inspire board chairman and Nottinghamshire Council cabinet member for communities, said: “The positive feedback really shows the quality of our learning offer and the value the adult learning and college courses provide to people throughout the county.”

Peter Gaw, Inspire chief executive, said: “This is a fantastic outcome for us and reflects the hard work of our staff and the learners.”

To further improve, Inspire staff were encouraged to: support young learners to improve their attendance; ensure curriculums are planned effectively and take account of learners’ starting points; develop their use of assessment to ensure learners have understood topics; and ensure all learners receive the same level of information about local risks and healthy relationships.

