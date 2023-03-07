Language development event in Worksop
A language development event is taking place to support youngsters post pandemic.
By Kate Mason
32 minutes ago - 1 min read
The Termly Talking Tea run by St Augustine's Academy, Worksop takes place on March 23 from 3.30pm and 4.30pm in Sherwood Hall.
The team are working to support children after the COVID Pandemic and are offering this session to the whole community.
The event will show fun language activities that can be recreated at home.
Suitable for residents with children from Nursery age to Year 2.
This event is not just for families who attend St Augustine's Academy.