Langold school set to benefit from new windows in funding scheme

Langold Dyscarr Community School, on School Road, is one of 14 Nottinghamshire schools selected for improvement projects via the government’s Condition Improvement Fund.

The school will benefit from brand new windows, becoming more environmentally friendly thanks to better insulation as a result.

Langold Dyscarr Community School.

Councillor Sam Smith, vice chair of Nottinghamshire County Council’s children and young people’s committee, said: “I’m very pleased that schools in our county have been able to secure this extra government funding. It’s great news for schools in Nottinghamshire, and it means better facilities for our children and young people.

“Many of these new projects will mean our schools will become more environmentally friendly, using more efficient and sustainable heating systems and better insultation.”

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever.