It's time to apply for your child's secondary school place in Nottinghamshire

While next September may feel a long way off, parents of children who are about to start in year-six and living in Nottinghamshire should start thinking about their application for secondary school and apply before the application deadline on Sunday, October 31.

Coun Tracey Taylor, chairman for Nottinghamshire County Council’s Children and Young People’s Committee, said: “Starting a new school is a big milestone and I know that parents and their children may already have strong ideas about which secondary school they want, or don’t want, to attend.

“It is very important that parents apply on time and it’s crucial that they identify four preferences. The good news is that last year, nearly 97 per cent of families that applied for a secondary school place on time were offered one of their preferred schools.

It’s time to apply for your child's secondary school place

“It can be heartbreaking when a child does not get the school place they want, but if parents have made sure to list four schools on their application, that truly is their best chance of getting a school that they are happy for their child to attend.”

Nottinghamshire residents need to apply to Nottinghamshire County Council even if their preferred schools are in other areas such as Nottingham City or Derbyshire.