Children at Busy Bees nursery, in Celtic Point, have had fun learning about fire safety with the Worksop Fire Station team.

The nursery invited the firefighters to speak to the children about fire alarms and how to keep safe in emergencies as part of the nursery's Safety Week.

The tots were then given the chance to sit in the cab of a fire engine and check out the different hoses.

A spokesperson from the nursery said: "The fire fighters were amazing with the children and took the time to listen to them and answer questions.

"We would all like to say a massive thank you to them for coming.

“The children got so much from the experience and asked lots of questions and learnt some new language.”

Annabelle, Darcie and Annabelle enjoyed sitting in the cab of one of Worksop Fire Station's fire engine.

Trying on the gear Nursery staff member Evie tried on the fire gear in a demonstration for the children.

Plenty of growing room Little Lincoln still has some growing to do to fit the fire crew's gear.

Big grin Big smiles from Nico in the fire engine.