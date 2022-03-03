World Book Day has taken over social media today (March 3) as many of our favourite book characters walk into school.

This year we have seen fairytale classics from the Gingerbread Man, Little Red Riding Hood and the full range of princesses.

There are also many well-loved author’s creations, from Roald Dahl’s Matila to The Twits; David Walliams’ Gangster Granny, Beatrix Potter’s wonderful stories of Peter Rabbit, and let us not forget Julia Donaldson’s Stickman, Gruffalo, and many more tales.

This year marks World Book Day’s 25th anniversary in the UK and Ireland, and celebrates the importance of reading for pleasure for children.

The organisation says that reading for pleasure is the single biggest indicator for success in life - more than family circumstances, educational background, or income.

Spending just 10 minutes a day reading and sharing stories with children can make a crucial difference to their future success.

We have chosen a random selection out of over 100 submissions as Bassetlaw celebrates another year of World Book Day.

1. Matilda Little Polly Foster, aged five, has dressed up as Roald Dahl's Matilda - a gifted child with psychic powers. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Brave Knight and Mary Poppins Brave Knight, four year old Olly, and sister Lily, aged nine, dressed as Mary Poppins. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Baby Potter Barney Fagan is already a 'Potter-head' at just seven months old as he dressed up as Harry Potter on his first ever World Book Day. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Grumpycorn Six year old Lily has dressed up as the wonderful Grumpycorn, a character created by author Sarah McIntyre. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales