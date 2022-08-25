Students in Worksop and the surrounding area have received their GCSE results today, having sat exams for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.

As with A levels, GCSE results have been lower nationally compared with the last two years of teacher-marked assessments, but they are still well above those in 2019.

The Worksop Guardian has put together a collection below of some of the best pictures taken on GCSE results day at schools across the district.

Featured schools include: Worksop College; Retford Oaks; Outwood Academy Portland; Outwood Academy Valley; Hill House; and Wales High School.

Footballer Tanaka was over the moon with her results, which see her enter a two-year programme at the Worksop College Girls' Football Academy.

Archie celebrated his results with the Worksop College teachers who helped him get there.

Harry Eames at Retford Oaks will be going on to study A levels in business studies, physics and law after achieving fantastic results.

Abigail Price, Alisha Jackson and Amy Styles have secured brilliant results - with a total of 13 9s between them, nine 8s and three 7s.