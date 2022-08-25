In Pictures: Pupils in Worksop and beyond secure great grades on GCSE Results Day 2022
Students at secondary schools in Worksop and the surrounding areas are celebrating well-earned great results – despite disruptions and the return of exams.
Students in Worksop and the surrounding area have received their GCSE results today, having sat exams for the first time in two years due to the pandemic.
As with A levels, GCSE results have been lower nationally compared with the last two years of teacher-marked assessments, but they are still well above those in 2019.
The Worksop Guardian has put together a collection below of some of the best pictures taken on GCSE results day at schools across the district.
Featured schools include: Worksop College; Retford Oaks; Outwood Academy Portland; Outwood Academy Valley; Hill House; and Wales High School.
