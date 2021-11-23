They filled two collection tins ahead of Remembrance Day for Royal British Legion and students decorated the grounds with paper poppies and handwritten messages remembering our fallen heroes.

Staff and students came together to honour Remembrance Day at 11am on Monday, November 15.

They listened to a solo from student Matthew Fullelove who played The Last Post on a brass baritone horn before observing a two-minute silence.

The college has also raised a total of £212 for Children in Need with a cake sale and raffle.

The Student Voice sold cakes to students looking for delicious home baked goods all donated by staff and students.

The £1 raffle also saw three lucky winners, with year 13’s Eleanor Clark won afternoon tea at The Chocolate Orange Tea Rooms as first prize.

Wil Pasture in year 12 won the second prize luxury beanie hat and scarf set, and Logan MacDonald won a copy of The Little Drummer Girl by John le Carré as third prize.

In October, the college also managed to fill a total of two crates of food for Bassetlaw Food Bank during the Harvest Festival and received a card in thanks of their donations.

Learning resource manager, Carol Brumpton, said: “Our students are very selfless people, and it’s about having a vast opportunity for students to gain various skills.

“You can't sit in a classroom and be taught these life skills and qualities.

“It's broadening student’s understanding, it's making them work as a team, and it shows that every little we do will help someone else.”

Students will also be wearing their favourite Christmas jumpers on December 10 to raise money for Save the Children and towards gifts to donate to children and babies spending the holiday in hospital.

1. Children in Need cake sale Students and staff brought in a selection of cakes for the school to sell. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Children in Need cake sale The Post 16 Centre raised a total of £212 for Children in Need. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Remembrance Day Students observing the two minute silence and The Last Post performance in the Post 16 Centre. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Remembrance Day, Matthew Fullelove playing the baritone horn Matthew Fullelove, who achieved level 9 in music GCSE, playing The Last Post. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales