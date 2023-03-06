Children in Worksop went all out for World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters.
From Star Wars favourites from a galaxy far, far away to pretty princesses and everything in between – here are some of the fantastic costumes children wore to mark the occasion on Thursday.
1. Flying High
Temperance, aged 4, from Worksop, in her amazing homemade costume as The Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly
Photo: Submit
2. Addams Family
Marnie, aged 6, from Worksop looked fantastic as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family and even had 'Thing' along for the ride
Photo: Submit
3. Superhero
Freddie, aged 5, from Harworth as Captain America
Photo: Submit
4. Colourful characters
Aliza, aged 3, as Jessie from Toy Story and McKenzie, aged 5, as Dom the Dragon, both from Tuxford
Photo: Submit