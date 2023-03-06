News you can trust since 1895
IN PICTURES: Children in Worksop celebrate World Book Day

Children in Worksop went all out for World Book Day by dressing up as their favourite characters.

By Kate Mason
2 minutes ago

From Star Wars favourites from a galaxy far, far away to pretty princesses and everything in between – here are some of the fantastic costumes children wore to mark the occasion on Thursday.

1. Flying High

Temperance, aged 4, from Worksop, in her amazing homemade costume as The Old Lady Who Swallowed A Fly

2. Addams Family

Marnie, aged 6, from Worksop looked fantastic as Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family and even had 'Thing' along for the ride

3. Superhero

Freddie, aged 5, from Harworth as Captain America

4. Colourful characters

Aliza, aged 3, as Jessie from Toy Story and McKenzie, aged 5, as Dom the Dragon, both from Tuxford

