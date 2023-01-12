In Pictures: Adorable Worksop nursery children celebrate provider’s 30 year anniversary

Children and staff at a Worksop nursery enjoyed a busy day of celebrations as the company marked its 30 years of service.

Cherubs Nursery Worksop at Sparken Hill Academy has taken part in a day of celebrations as part of the branch's 30th anniversary.

Staff treated the children to a party in the nursery to celebrate the “amazing milestone”, which included party food, games, and a whole lot of fun.

Laura Underwood, duty nursery manager at Cherubs Worksop, said: “Cherubs Worksop joined the Cherubs family in 2011 and has welcomed many families and children into the nursery.

“I have been at the nursery for 10 years, along with many other long-standing staff to make the nursery a success.

“The team is dedicated to providing the children with the best start in education and supporting families within our community.

“We would like to thank all our families for their continuous support and we look forward to another successful year ahead.”

Cherubs Nurseries is a family-run group of day nurseries operating across the East Midlands. Susan Mills and her late husband John founded the early years provision in 1993 after the opening of Cherubs Executive House in Bulwell.

Over the years it has been joined by an additional 10 nurseries across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, with the help of Susan’s son Harry Mills, Cherub Nurseries chief business officer.

A blog post on Cherubs Nurseries website read: “It really has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to lead Cherubs Nurseries over the past 30 years.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank every parent and family that has trusted us to be their childcare provider. We never take this for granted and it is a genuine privilege to shape the future generation.

“Lastly, thank you to those people who have made Cherubs Nurseries a great place to work.”

1. Worksop Cherubs Nursery Worksop Cherubs Nursery held its own celebrations for the family-run company's 30 year anniversary. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. Cherubs Nurseries 30 year celebrations The Worsop nursery, in Sparken Hill Academy, joined Cherubs Nurseries in 2011. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. Cherubs Nursery 30-year milestone Staff and children at Worksop Cherubs Nursery enjoyed fun and games as part of the celebrations. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. 30-year celebrations Children were treated to delicious party food. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales