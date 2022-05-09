Key Stage 2 students had the chance to show younger students how to take part in the activities.

Around 200 Key Stage 1 students from 10 Bassetlaw schools gathered at Sparken Hill Academy for the Multi Skills festival.

The festival comes as part of the Bassetlaw School Games, co-ordinated by Retford Oaks Academy PE teacher Kate Voice, which is sponsored by Active Notts to help keep young people active.

The event allows students in Key Stage 2 who have attended sports crew training to plan, organise and deliver multi-skills activities to the younger pupils so they can showcase their leadership and communication skills.

Around 200 children took part in 11 different sport activities.

This year’s event included 11 different activities based around sports including athletics, hockey, orienteering, dodge ball, and tennis.

Chris Johnson, PE and school sport coordinator at Sparken Hill, said it was ‘fantastic’ to welcome so many pupils from Bassetlaw schools back after a difficult 18 months.

