These BTECs and vocational qualifications may soon have rarity value

Hundreds of BTECS and other vocational qualifications will be defunded from later this year

Many overlap with new ‘T Level’ qualifications, which will remain and effectively replace them

Others being discontinued include courses with very few students over the past few years

For many of these qualifications, this year’s graduating cohort will be the last ones able to earn them

England’s learners will soon say goodbye to dozens of vocational courses being defunded or replaced - including qualifications in early education, construction, IT and more.

The Government has recently completed a rapid review of Level 3 vocational qualifications, including numerous ‘BTECs’, which were set to be defunded at the end of the 2024/25 academic year by the previous, Conservative-led Government. Many had overlapped with the new T Level qualifications, a series of industry-focused, post-GCSE courses loosely equivalent to A Levels, that have been slowly rolled out since 2020.

Under the new review’s provisional outcomes, published last month, some 70% of courses initially slated for defunding have been saved - or have had their funding extended for now. Some that do cover the same content as T Levels will be allowed to coexist with them for the time being, while many courses in key sectors like agriculture, finance and accounting, healthcare, and engineering will also be able to stick around. Awarding organisations with courses marked for defunding are also able to appeal, with these closing on 24 January.

However, according to the new list, hundreds of qualifications remain on the chopping block in 2025. This is for a variety of reasons, including consistently having less than one hundred students taking them, alternatives (including new T Levels) being available, the course involving less than 150 hours of guided learning, and those that were already due to end or have funding cut from the end of the academic year. Many early years education courses are also set to end - as they no longer meets the Department for Education’s criteria of “full and relevant Early Years Educator qualifications”.

Here is the full list of Level 3 courses currently set to lose their funding this year. We’ve sorted them by awarding organisation (or exam board) so that you can easily search for the one that your school, college, or training organisation uses.

The Government plans to stop funding hundreds of vocational qualifications this year - with many to be replaced by new 'T Levels' | (Image: National World/Adobe Stock)

1st4sport

Level 3 Certificate in Coaching Level 3 Diploma in Sporting Excellence Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Personal Training

Active IQ

Level 3 Diploma In Sports Massage Therapy Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training Level 3 Diploma in Gym Instructing and Personal Training Level 3 Extended Diploma in Personal Training Level 3 Award In Designing Exercise Programmes for Older Adults

AIM Qualifications

Level 3 Diploma in Building, Installation and Property Maintenance Skills Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Occupational Work Supervision Level 3 Foundation Diploma in Cyber Security Level 3 Extended Diploma in Cyber Security Level 3 Award in Understanding the Principles and Practices of Assessment Level 3 Certificate in Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools Level 3 Award in Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools Level 3 Award in Business Administration Level 3 Certificate in Business Administration

AQA

Level 3 Certificate in Applied Science Level 3 Extended Certificate in Applied Science

Awarding Body for the Built Environment (ABBE)

Level 3 Award in Fire Door Inspection Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Spray Foam Insulation and Application Level 3 Certificate in Assessing Vocational Achievement Level 3 Award in Assessing Competence in the Work Environment Level 3 Award in Assessing Vocationally Related Achievement Level 3 Award in Understanding the Principles and Practices of Assessment

Awards for Training and Higher Education (ATHE)

Level 3 Diploma in Information and Digital Technologies Level 3 Diploma in Health and Social Care Level 3 Diploma in Business and Management

BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT

Level 3 Certificate in IT User Skills

BIIAB

Level 3 Diploma in Children's Learning and Development (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care

BPEC Certification

Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating Level 3 Diploma in Gas Engineering

City and Guilds of London Institute

Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Domestic Plumbing and Heating (Gas Fired Water and Central Heating Appliances) Level 3 Diploma in Stonemasonry Level 3 Electrotechnical Qualification Level 3 Diploma in Refrigeration, Air-Conditioning and Heat Pump Systems Level 3 Heating and Ventilating Craftsperson Qualification (Industrial and Commercial) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Occupational Work Supervision (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction) Level 3 Electrotechnical Experienced Worker Qualification Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation Installation and Maintenance: Water Heating and Wet Central Heating Level 3 Diploma In Bricklaying Level 3 Diploma in Gas Engineering Level 3 Award in the Requirements for Electrical Installations (BS 7671:2018) Level 3 NVQ in Insulation and Building Treatments (Construction) Level 3 Certificate for Retrofit Advisors Level 3 NVQ in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in ICT Professional Competence Level 3 Award in the Principles of Coding Level 3 Diploma For the Early Years Practitioner (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Certificate in ICT Systems and Principles Level 3 Diploma In Aircraft Maintenance (Civil Aircraft Mechanical) Level 3 Diploma for IT Users Level 3 Diploma in Aviation Maintenance (Military Development Competence) Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Competence) Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Knowledge) Level 3 Diploma in Aeronautical Engineering Survival Equipment Maintenance Level 3 Diploma in Boatbuilding (Advanced) Level 3 Diploma in Marine Engineering (Advanced) Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge) Level 3 Extended Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Knowledge) Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Level 3 Certificate in Assessing Vocational Achievement Level 3 Award in Assessing Competence in the Work Environment Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Electrotechnical Services (Electrical Maintenance) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Installing Electrotechnical Systems and Equipment (Buildings, Structures and the Environment) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction) Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Bricklaying (450) Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Plastering (450) Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Site Carpentry (450) Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Architectural Joinery (450) Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Painting and Decorating (450) Level 3 Advanced Technical Extended Diploma in Health and Care (1080) Level 3 Advanced Technical Diploma in Health and Care (540)

Courses which no longer meet count as full and relevant Early Years Educator qualifications are among those being scrapped | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Crossfields Institute

Level 3 Diploma in Holistic Baby and Child Care (Early Years Educator)

Engineering Construction Industry Training Board

Level 3 Certificate in Nuclear Engineering & Science Level 3 Diploma in Nuclear Engineering & Science Level 3 Diploma in Integrated Nuclear Engineering & Science Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Lifting, Positioning and Installing Structures, Plant and Equipment Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Construction Maintenance Level 3 Diploma in Installing Engineering Construction Plant and Systems Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Design and Draughting Level 3 Diploma in Project Controls Practice and Techniques

Excellence, Achievement & Learning Limited (EAL)

Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Installing Electrotechnical Systems and Equipment Level 3 Diploma in Gas Utilisation: Core Skills and Knowledge Level 3 Award In the Initial Verification and Certification of Electrical Installations Level 3 Award In the In‐Service Inspection and Testing Of Electrical Equipment Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Heating Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Plumbing Level 3 Award in the Requirements for Electrical Installations (BS 7671:2018) Level 3 Diploma in Plumbing and Domestic Heating Level 3 Award in the Requirements of Fire Detection and Fire Alarm Systems for Buildings (BS 5839-1:2017) Level 3 Award in Industrial and Panel Wiring Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Providing Electronic Fire and Security Systems Level 3 Certificate in Power Supply and Distribution Cabling Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering Technology Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development knowledge) Level 3 Diploma in Maritime Defence (Development Competence) Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering - Technical Support Technician (Development Competence) Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering - Fabricator (Development Competence) Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering – Mechatronics Maintenance Technician (Development Competence) Level 3 Award in Vehicle Tail Lift Inspection and Maintenance Level 3 Award in The Installation and Maintenance of Compressed Gas Supply Systems Level 3 Extended NVQ Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Engineering Level 3 Advanced Diploma in Engineering Technology

FDQ

Level 3 Diploma in Food & Drink Operations

Focus Awards

Level 3 Diploma for the Children's Workforce (Early Years Educator)

FutureQuals

Level 3 Diploma in Ambulance Emergency and Urgent Care Support Level 3 Award in Patient Care Services: Ambulance Driving Level 3 Diploma in Early Years Education and Childcare (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care

Gateway Qualifications

Level 3 Certificate in Digital Business Solutions Level 3 Certificate in Digital Engineering Design Level 3 Diploma in Digital Engineering Design Level 3 Certificate in Digital Product Design Level 3 Diploma in Digital Product Design Level 3 Certificate in Games Technologies Level 3 Diploma in Games Technologies Level 3 Diploma in Social Media for E-Commerce Level 3 Diploma in Systems Infrastructure Level 3 Diploma in Digital Business Solutions Level 3 Certificate in Systems Infrastructure Level 3 Award in Supporting Children’s Speech, Language and Communication Level 3 Award In E-Safety Level 3 Diploma for Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools Level 3 Certificate for Supporting Teaching and Learning in Schools Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care

GQA

Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Cladding Occupations (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Decorative Finishing-Painting and Decorating (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma In Trowel Occupations (Construction)

Highfield Qualifications

Level 3 Diploma for Automotive Locksmiths and Vehicle Security Level 3 Diploma for Commercial Locksmiths and Property Security Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Level 3 Award in Delivering Training Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care

iCan Qualifications

Level 3 Diploma for the Children and Young People's Workforce Level 3 Diploma for the Early Years Educator Level 3 Diploma in Children's Learning and Development (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support

Innovate Awarding

Level 3 Certificate in Web Design and Development Level 3 Diploma In Early Learning and Childcare (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Level 3 Certificate in the Principles of End of Life Care Level 3 Diploma For the Foot Health Care Practitioner Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support

Institute of the Motor Industry

Level 3 Extended Diploma in Motorsport Maintenance Level 3 Certificate in Land-Based Technology Level 3 Diploma in Auto Electrical and Mobile Electrical Principles Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair - Paint Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair - Body Level 3 Diploma in Auto-Electrical and Mobile Electrical Operations Level 3 Diploma in Vehicle Accident Repair - Multi-Skilled Level 3 Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance Level 3 Extended Diploma in Light Vehicle Maintenance Level 3 Extended Diploma in Land-based Engineering Technology

International Baccalaureate Organisation

Level 3 Certificate in HL Biology Level 3 Certificate in SL Biology Level 3 Certificate in HL Chemistry Level 3 Certificate in SL Chemistry Level 3 Certificate in HL Physics Level 3 Certificate in SL Physics Level 3 Certificate in SL Sports, Exercise and Health Science Level 3 Certificate in HL Sports, Exercise and Health Science

Many vocational engineering courses are also set to be replaced by T Levels | (Image: Adobe Stock)

Lantra Awards

Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Servicing Highway Electrical Systems Level 3 Certificate in Highway Electrical Work

Logic Certification

Level 3 Award In the Installation and Maintenance of Small Scale Solar Photovoltaic Systems Level 3 Award in the Installation and Maintenance of Solar Thermal Hot Water Systems Level 3 Award in the Requirements for Electrical Installations (BS7671:2018) Level 3 Award in Energy Efficiency for Gas fired and Oil fired domestic heating and Hot water systems Level 3 Award in Understanding the properties and use of flammable refrigerants in accordance with ACRIB specification (A2L, A2 and A3)

MP Awards

Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Occupational Work Supervision (Construction)

National Open College Network (NOCN)

Level 3 Diploma in Wall and Floor Tiling Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Formwork Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Heritage Skills (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Accessing Operations and Rigging (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Plastering (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Bench Joinery (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Stonemasonry - Banker (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Interior Systems (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Roofing Occupations (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Tunnelling Operations - Tunnel Boring Machine Operator (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Stonemasonry (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination Occupations (Construction) - Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination of Plant, Machinery, Equipment or Accessories Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination Occupations (Construction) - Leak Detection in Waterproof Systems Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination Occupations (Construction) - Installing Construction Anchors and Site Testing of Construction Fixings Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Steelfixing Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wood Occupations (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Advanced Land Drilling Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Site Inspection Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination Occupations (Construction) - Dynamic Pile Testing Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wall And Floor Tiling (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Bricklaying (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Trowel Occupations (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Insulation and Building Treatments (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing – Painting and Decorating (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Cladding Occupations (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Level 3 Diploma in Civil Engineering

NCC Education

Level 3 Diploma in Computing

NCFE

Level 3 Applied General Certificate for Early Years, Childcare and Education Level 3 Diploma for the Early Years Workforce (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Diploma in Montessori Pedagogy - Birth to Seven (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Applied General Award for Early Years, Childcare and Education Level 3 Award for Special Educational Needs Coordinators in Early Years Settings Level 3 Award in Preparing to Work in Home Based Childcare Level 3 Diploma for the Children and Young People's Workforce (England) Level 3 Award in Childcare and Education Level 3 Certificate in Childcare and Education Level 3 Diploma in Childcare and Education (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Certificate in Data Level 3 Award in Supporting Teaching and Learning Level 3 Award in Health and Social Care Level 3 Certificate in Health and Social Care Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Level 3 Applied General Award in Health and Social Care Level 3 Applied General Certificate in Health and Social Care Level 3 Diploma in the Principles and Practice of Dental Nursing Level 3 Diploma in Business Administration Technical Level 3 Diploma in Early Years Education and Care (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Technical Level 3 Diploma in Childcare and Education (Early Years Educator) Technical Level 3 Certificate in Childcare and Education Technical Level 3 Certificate in Health and Social Care Level 3 Diploma in Skills for Business: Customer Service

OCR

Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in Health and Social Care Level 3 Cambridge Technical Certificate in IT Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in IT Level 3 Cambridge Technical Certificate in Engineering Principles Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in Engineering Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in Engineering Level 3 Cambridge Technical Certificate in Health and Social Care Level 3 Cambridge Technical Certificate in Health and Social Care Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in Health and Social Care Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Certificate in Applied Science Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in Applied Science Level 3 Cambridge Technical Certificate in Applied Science Level 3 Cambridge Technical Extended Diploma in Applied Science Level 3 Cambridge Technical Introductory Diploma in IT Level 3 Cambridge Technical Foundation Diploma in IT Level 3 Diploma in Administration (Business Professional)

Open Awards

Level 3 Certificate in Mentoring Children and Young People Level 3 Diploma in the Principles of Aseptic Pharmaceuticals Processing Level 3 Diploma in the Principles and Practice for Pharmacy Technicians

Open College Network London (OCN London)

Level 3 Certificate in Neuro Linguistic Programming Level 3 Award in Supporting Children and Young People's Speech, Language and Communication Level 3 Award in Digital Skills: Teaching and Learning

Open College Network Northern Ireland (OCN NI)

Level 3 Award in Digital Construction with Building Information Modelling (BIM) Level 3 Award in 3D Modelling for Architecture Level 3 Certificate in Digital Construction with Building Information Modelling Level 3 Diploma in Digital Construction with Building Information Modelling Level 3 Award in Digital Skills for Educators Level 3 Certificate in Digital Skills for Educators Level 3 Certificate in Community Health Facilitation Level 3 Award In Business Development Skills

Pearson/Edexcel

BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Computing BTEC Level 3 National Certificate in Information Technology BTEC Level 3 National Certificate in Computing BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Information Technology BTEC Level 3 National Certificate in Health and Social Care BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Health and Social Care BTEC Level 3 National Certificate in Applied Science BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Applied Science BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Civil Engineering BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Building Services Engineering BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Building Services Engineering BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Children's Play, Learning and Development BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and Development BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and Development BTEC Level 3 Diploma in ICT Systems and Principles BTEC Level 3 Certificate in ICT Systems and Principles BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Computing BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Information Technology Pearson Edexcel Level 3 Diploma in Children's Learning and Development (Early Years Educator) BTEC Level 3 Award in Networking and Architecture BTEC Level 3 Award in Business Processes BTEC Level 3 Award in Cloud Services BTEC Level 3 Award in Coding and Logic BTEC Level 3 Award in Mobile and Operating Systems BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Programming BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Software Development Contexts and Methodologies BTEC Level 3 Award in Principles of Coding BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Electrical and Electronic Engineering BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Engineering BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Rail Engineering Technician Knowledge BTEC Level 3 Foundation Award in Advanced Manufacturing Engineering (Development Technical Knowledge) BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Composites Engineering (Knowledge) BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support BTEC Level 3 National Certificate in Applied Human Biology BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Health and Social Care BTEC Level 3 Diploma in the Principles and Practice for Pharmacy Technicians BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Dental Technology BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Applied Science BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Applied Human Biology BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Sport, Fitness and Personal Training BTEC Level 3 Extended Diploma in IT BTEC Level 3 Diploma in IT BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Business Information Systems BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computer Science BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computer Systems and Network Support BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Computing for Creative Industries BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Computer Engineering BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Machining (Development Knowledge) BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care (England) BTEC Level 3 Diploma in Creative Media Production BTEC Level 3 Certificate in Music Technology BTEC Level 3 Subsidiary Diploma in Music Technology BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Construction and the Built Environment BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Civil Engineering BTEC Level 3 National Extended Certificate in Construction and the Built Environment BTEC Level 3 National Foundation Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and Development BTEC Level 3 National Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and Development (Early Years Educator) BTEC Level 3 National Extended Diploma in Children's Play, Learning and Development (Early Years Educator)

A host of BTECs are among the courses being defunded | (Photo: Adobe Stock)

ProQual

Level 3 Diploma in Steel Erecting Level 3 Diploma in the Installation of Pipework Components in Construction Level 3 Diploma in Moving Loads in Construction Level 3 Diploma in Welding Construction Pipework Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Testing, Inspecting and thorough Examination Occupations (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Construction Plant or Machinery Maintenance (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Decorative Finishing - Painting & Decorating (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Supervising Licensed Asbestos Removal (Construction) Level 3 Award in the Inspection and Testing of Fire Resisting Door Installations Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Plastering (Construction) Level 3 NVQ Diploma in Wall and Floor Tiling (Construction) Level 3 Diploma in Fabricating Steel Structures in Construction Level 3 Certificate for a Health and Wellbeing Trainer

Qualsafe

Level 3 Award in Teaching and Assessing Mental Health Qualifications Level 3 Diploma in Ambulance Emergency and Urgent Care Support

Royal Horticultural Society (RHS)

Level 3 Certificate in The Principles of Plant Growth, Health and Applied Propagation

Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA)

Level 3 Diploma In Thermal Insulation

SFJ Awards

Level 3 Diploma in Principles of Health and Social Care Level 3 Diploma in Health and Social Care (Adults) for England

SFEDI Awards

Level 3 Certificate in Life Coaching

Signature

Level 3 Certificate in Communication Support for Deaf Learners

Skills and Education Group Awards

Level 3 Diploma in Fabrication and Welding Techniques and Skills Level 3 Certificate in Fabrication and Welding Techniques and Skills Level 3 Diploma in Welding Techniques and Skills Level 3 Certificate in Social Prescribing Level 3 Certificate in Welding Techniques and Skills

The Learning Machine

Level 3 Diploma for Designing, Engineering and Constructing a Sustainable Built Environment Level 3 Certificate for Designing, Engineering and Constructing a Sustainable Built Environment

Training Qualifications UK

Level 3 Certificate in Design, Engineer, Construct! The Digital Built Environment Level 3 Diploma for the Children's Workforce (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Award in Understanding Language Development Level 3 Diploma in Engineering Level 3 Diploma in Healthcare Support Work

Transcend Awards

Level 3 Certificate for Teaching Assistants Specialising in Physical Education

VTCT/Skillsfirst

Level 3 Diploma for the Children and Young People's Workforce (Early Years Educator) Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage Therapy Level 3 Diploma in Sports Massage Level 3 Extended Diploma in Sports Massage Level 3 Certificate in Personal Training Level 3 Combined Diploma in Personal Training Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Gym Based Exercise) Level 3 Diploma in Adult Care

WJEC/Equdas

Level 3 Applied Diploma in Professional Construction Practice Level 3 Applied Certificate in Medical Science Level 3 Applied Certificate in Health and Social Care Level 3 Applied Diploma in Health and Social Care Level 3 Applied Diploma in Medical Science

YMCA Awards

Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Practitioner) Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Practitioner) in Indoor and Outdoor Environments (603/3505/1) Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Practitioner), Outdoor Exercise and Sports Conditioning Level 3 Diploma in Gym Instructing and Personal Training (Practitioner) Level 3 Diploma in Personal Training (Gym-Based Exercise)

