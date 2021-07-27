Gateford Park Primary, a school near to the Barratt Homes’ Gateford Park development site in Worksop have received virtual site safety videos from the housebuilder to teach the children to stay away from this dangerous environment during the summer holidays.

In previous years, the developer invited schools to its sites to learn about the importance of site safety.

However, during the pandemic these visits have not been possible, so the homebuilder created interactive videos for different age groups to teach the children the same important lessons.

The pupils at Gateford Park Primary School watching Barratt Homes' site safety video

Barratt Homes also provided a series of activities such as wordsearches and ‘spot the hazards’, so the pupils were able to demonstrate what they had learned during the video.

Year six teacher Sophie Lembo said: “Having watched the video which highlighted key dangers, our pupils were able to quickly spot hazards and explain why they could be fatal.

"I am confident that my pupils will remember these points and make sensible choices when choosing where to play during the summer months.”

Barratt Homes’ site safety videos were created for children in reception right through to year six, and have been sent to schools close to its sites up and down the country.

The interactive experience has proven to be a useful substitute until restrictions have eased and the developer can safely welcome pupils to learn about safety onsite once again.

Sales director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, Jan Ruston said: “We have a number of families settling down at Gateford Park so it’s important we highlight the dangers of building sites with school children from an early age.

“We’re very grateful to the pupils at Gateford Park Primary School for helping us raise awareness of site safety.”