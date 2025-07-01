Haggonfields Primary School celebrates its centenary with summer fayre

School founded in 1925 celebrates during a sunshine filled summer fayre!

Haggonfields Primary School in Rhodesia, Worksop, has celebrated the school’s 100th anniversary during a summer fayre held in the school’s grounds on Marjorie Street in Rhodesia.

Elaine Grierson is Head Teacher at Haggonfields Primary School, and she said, “Our event was a fantastic celebration of the school throughout its history, mapping the many changes that have taken place leading up to the present day and to the wonderful school we have now.”

Elaine explained that the event was opened by Haggonfields Primary School pupils. “Children put on a performance for our visitors to open the festivities and we also featured a Memory Lane exhibition of school photos from the past century, which drew a lot of interest everyone attending.”

Haggonfields Primary School children jump for joy as their school reaches its 100-year anniversary

The attractions on the day included refreshments, raffles and tombola’s, sports activities and performances by pupils. Money raised during the event is to be used by the school towards enhancing outdoor provision at the school.

Pupil Benjamin is in year 4 and said, “It was fun there because there were lots of challenges!”

Toby in Year 2, added, “I liked the raffle because I won a couple of things.”

Head Teacher Elaine Grierson said, “Our children, families and Haggonfields community made the day very special for all of us. We even had former pupils visit us on the day and the historical photos were a vivid source of stories and memories of years gone by.

“I want to extend a huge thank you to everyone who supported or helped to organise the event. What a fun and sunshine filled way to celebrate our school on its 100th anniversary.”