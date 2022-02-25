Children at St John’s Primary School, of Raymoth Lane, are receiving a ‘tiny tots allotment’ thanks to the hard work of their very own grandparents as they help to convert a former wasteland full of weeds beside the school.

The allotment will become an outdoor area where children aged three and four can learn about where food comes from, as well as get back into nature following the pandemic.

After putting a call out to grandparents to volunteer with the school’s new project, many came forward on a weekly basis to transform the area and work with the children.

Sweetpeas, potatoes, carrots, raspberries and blackberries are among some of the plants which will now be growing in the school’s grounds over the coming months.

Linda Foy, Foundation Stage 1 practitioner at the school, who came up with the idea said: “I cannot tell you how much we appreciate all [the grandparents] are doing for us.

“They are totally transforming our outdoor area into a beautiful, magical classroom with the sky for a ceiling and the earth for a floor.

“As we have all been apart for so long and actually our little ones in nursery spending most of their lives in lockdown, we thought it was an ideal opportunity to bring families together in the fresh air to engage in quality outdoor learning.”

Plans are in place for the garden to be used to commemorate the Platinum Jubilee, with the children planting a Tricolour Buddleia as part of the tree planting initiative The Queen’s Green Canopy.

A special scarecrow, named ‘Jubilee Garden Guard’, will also be on site and soon receiving homemade clothes from a special sewing granny.

The allotment is also set to include ‘Buggingham Palace’, a ‘Creepy Crawlie Castle’, and a ‘Mini Beast Travel Lodge’ among some of its fun features.

Linda added: “It was a vision that I had for the outdoor area for many years, and it's escalating, and the children are so excited, and so are we - it's lovely.”

The school is asking for any donations of alpines, scented climbers, herbs and compost to help the children in their new venture.

Any donations can be made by contacting Linda at: [email protected]

To keep up-to-date with the allotment, follow St John’s twitter at: @stjohnsworksop

