Gladiator Steel champions healthy living at Kneesall C of E Primary School

Children at Kneesall Church of England Primary School welcomed a very special guest in to school this week to talk about healthy living.

Sign up to our weekly newsletter , sent on Wednesdays Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Worksop Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Crowned as the UK’s fittest man, Zack George, better known as Steel from BBC’s ‘Gladiators’ held an assembly and visited classrooms at Kneesall C of E Primary School, recounting his own journey to becoming a healthier and more confident person.

Zack says he wants to inspire children to take charge of their own health, “I want children to understand the importance of healthy, balanced eating and the importance of drinking water and staying hydrated. Of course it’s not about being perfect, I have shared that even though I am a Gladiator, I still have treats, but it’s about getting the balance right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have also talked about exercise and how good and happy that can make you feel. I really want children to feel confident and happy within themselves, not to judge themselves or others, and that is a message I wish I had had when I was growing up. If for every school I visit, there are a handful of children who start making healthier eating choices and drinking more water, then I’ll be very happy.”

Kneesall C of E Primary School children with Zack George, known as Steel from the Gladiators TV show.

As a token of appreciation for his visit, the children presented Steel with a box of seasonal vegetables, generously donated by Strawson’s and delivered by a parent employed by the company. Zack said this was a first for him, “This is a very healthy box of vegetables and the first time I have had such a gift from a school, -and I have visited about 280 so far. The children today at Kneesall have been amazing, really engaging to talk to and they asked me some great questions too.”

Pupil Ted is in year 6 and said “I think today has been really cool and I think all of the other pupils think that too! It was exciting to meet Steel. After listening I have decided that I want to try and be healthier, and to choose to eat healthy foods. I was very interested in the information he gave, he said we should aim to eat healthy foods 85% of the time. Also, he told us how much water we should drink per day, and I’ve decided to do that, -starting from today!”

Head Teacher of Kneesall C of E Primary School is Emma Marfleet who said, “Zack’s visit was fantastic for the children and his promotion of living a healthy lifestyle and eating a balanced diet is one we wholeheartedly endorse at Kneesall C of E Primary School. His message is a valuable one, and hearing this from Gladiator Steel has really resonated with our children. Listening to his journey to fitness has been inspirational for all of us and will long be remembered by our pupils and staff alike.”

Zack is currently touring schools to champion children’s health through his school programme Zactiv, which aims to promote physical activity, nutrition awareness, and self-confidence in children.