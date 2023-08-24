GCSE results day: Bright future ahead for pupils at Worksop College
With grade boundaries being adjusted to pre-pandemic levels, pupils proved they have not been phased by the disruption of the past few years – with a significant portion exceeding their anticipated grades.
Headmaster John Price said: “I am thrilled for all our GCSE students on what was a nerve-wracking day for them.
“They have worked exceptionally hard to get such impressive results, with many of them getting higher than they were targeted.
“I’d like to thank all the staff at Worksop College who have helped get these pupils to where they are today.
“I’m looking forward to welcoming them back in September, when they will begin their A Levels alongside many new classmates.”
The school was packed with relieved pupils, proud parents, and happy teachers as they turned up to collect their results this morning.
Best friends Grace, Jessica, and Kosi went along together to celebrate their fantastic achievements.
Grace achieved 9s, 8s, 7s, As and a 6 and has chosen to study chemistry, biology and PE at A Level, which coincide with her ambitions of playing hockey.
“I’m looking forward to starting in the sixth form,” she said.
“I hope to continue with my co-curricular activities as well as learning more about my favourite subjects.”