There were celebrations at Worksop College today as students collected their GCSE exam results.

With grade boundaries being adjusted to pre-pandemic levels, pupils proved they have not been phased by the disruption of the past few years – with a significant portion exceeding their anticipated grades.

Headmaster John Price said: “I am thrilled for all our GCSE students on what was a nerve-wracking day for them.

“They have worked exceptionally hard to get such impressive results, with many of them getting higher than they were targeted.

“I’d like to thank all the staff at Worksop College who have helped get these pupils to where they are today.

“I’m looking forward to welcoming them back in September, when they will begin their A Levels alongside many new classmates.”

The school was packed with relieved pupils, proud parents, and happy teachers as they turned up to collect their results this morning.

Best friends Grace, Jessica, and Kosi went along together to celebrate their fantastic achievements.

Grace achieved 9s, 8s, 7s, As and a 6 and has chosen to study chemistry, biology and PE at A Level, which coincide with her ambitions of playing hockey.

“I’m looking forward to starting in the sixth form,” she said.

“I hope to continue with my co-curricular activities as well as learning more about my favourite subjects.”

Big day Worksop College student Max celebrating his achievements with his teacher and parents. Max achieved an impressive string of 9s, 8s, 7s and A*s. He will be using these results to pursue his dreams in theatre, as he heads to Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

Time to celebrate Grace, Jessica and Kosi celebrating their amazing results.

Success story Laurena with her proud parents and teachers at Worksop College. Aspiring ballet dancer Laurena opened her envelope to 9s, 8s, 7s, 6, 5, and an A. As she continues pursuing her career in dance, Laurena will also be joining the sixth form to study maths, biology, chemistry and physics.