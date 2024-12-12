This year’s GCHQ challenge is here - so team up, think creatively and test your skills 🧩

GCHQ has launched its annual Christmas Challenge, featuring seven geography-themed puzzles

The puzzles test skills like codebreaking, maths and analytical thinking, mirroring GCHQ work

For the first time, participants can hunt for three hidden clues for an extra challenge

Last year’s card was downloaded 138,000 times by schools and the public

The challenge is designed for teamwork, encouraging a mix of minds and creative approaches

Families are being encouraged to showcase their puzzle-solving abilities with GCHQ's annual Christmas Challenge.

This year’s Christmas card from the UK spy agency features a map of the UK and Northern Ireland, reflecting a geography-inspired theme, and includes seven puzzles designed to test skills such as codebreaking, mathematics, and analytical thinking - mirroring the problem-solving approach used at GCHQ.

For the first time, participants can also hunt for three hidden clues to add an extra layer of challenge.

Anne Keast-Butler, director of GCHQ, said: “Puzzles have always been at the heart of GCHQ, and the skills needed to solve them are just as relevant in 2024 as they were over 100 years ago.

“This year’s challenge features seven puzzles, plus several hidden elements for those who want an extra test. The puzzles are aimed at teenagers and young people, but everyone is encouraged to give them a try – they might surprise you.

“The challenge has been designed for a mix of minds to solve, so is best tackled in groups of classmates, families or friends. Whether you have an analytical mind, a creative brain or prefer engineering, there’s something for everyone.”

(Image: GCHQ) | GCHQ

Last year, the card was downloaded 138,000 times by schools and members of the public.

This year’s geography theme draws inspiration from the diverse locations where GCHQ operates, including Manchester, London, Scarborough, Bude, and its headquarters in Cheltenham.

The puzzles were crafted by a team of experts at the agency, designed to test lateral thinking, creativity, and perseverance.

GCHQ’s chief puzzler, known only as Colin, said: “We hope you find this year’s set of puzzles as challengingly fun as ever. This year, as usual, we’re encouraging teams to work together to tackle the challenge.

“You can see from the range of puzzles that some parts are trickier than others.

“However, you do not have to be a genius or top of the class to solve them – you just have to be able to work in a team and embrace the mix of minds and approaches teamwork brings. This is exactly how we work at GCHQ.

“We also hope to show young people through this challenge that thinking differently is a gift.”

GCHQ Christmas puzzle answers

While we’re not going to give away the answer to each of the seven challenges completely (where would the fun be in that?) here are a few hints for each puzzle that should point you in the right direction if you’re stuck.

Maybe one of your PALs can assist you with the fourth picture. What Code helps you Cross the road safely? And which show features a panther? Remember, not all of the sequences are meant to be read forwards. The letter in the top-left box is E - it's the only letter shared by both GHEE and DENIM. What type of insects live in colonies? Could not knowing that be the CAUSE of you needing this hint? Write the numbers 1 - 20 in order, then write the numbers from the question below them. What are the numerical differences? The first two words are ‘PERHAPS READING.’ Use these to determine which letters correspond to A, D, E, G, H, I, N, P, R, and S. These will help you decipher the MESSAGE

Think you’ve got what it takes to crack the GCHQ Christmas Challenge? Share your thoughts, strategies, or favourite puzzle-solving tips in the comments section.