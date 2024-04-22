Gamston St Peter’s CofE Primary School celebrate as Ofsted report finds them ‘Good’ in all areas

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The school, located on Stanboard Lane, Gamston, was praised by inspectors who said, ‘Pupils strive to be the ‘best they can be’ at this small village school. Everyone works together in harmony.’

The report highlighted the experiences of families saying, ‘Parents and carers are unwavering in their praise for the school. As one parent, typical of many, commented: ‘We love this school. It focuses on children’s celebrations and successes and not just the academic.’’

Chris Edwards is Headteacher at Gamston St Pater’s C of E Primary School and said he was pleased to share the positive report with families. “This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our incredible staff, children, governors and supportive parent community. We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has contributed to making our school a place of excellence.”

Pupils at Gamston St Peter’s are described in the report as well behaved, welcoming and polite, and that they ‘…pay attention in lessons and enjoy their social times together.’ Inspectors said that children ‘…look forward to receiving ‘kindness awards’ during celebration worship. They relish the opportunity of seeing their name written in the ‘Gold Book’. It means they have gone the extra mile to live out the school’s values.’

The school is recognised for promoting a love of reading amongst children and teaching core subjects well, with additional support readily available for any child who requires it. In its personal development programme, inspectors say that pupils are taught how to manage finances and budgets and how they can contribute towards their community or improve their school, commenting, ‘They make decisions about how fundraising will be shared among local charities or to improve their school. For example, pupils raised funds for a ‘friendship bench’ for the school’s playground. Pupils enjoy learning about different communities in modern society’ and that, ‘Pupils fulfil their roles and responsibilities in school with pride. They lead their peers in mindfulness activities. Some are sports leaders. Others are democratically elected to be school councillors. Pupils benefit from attending a range of extra-curricular clubs. They enjoy taking part in sports events and competitions. Careful adaptations mean that pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) can participate fully in all school events.’

The school’s leadership culture, and family engagement are found to a strength at the school with the report stating, ‘The school endeavours to establish strong, positive relationships with all. Staff are proud to work at this school. Parents enjoy attending the ‘Coffee, Cake and Conversation’ gatherings. This helps them to understand how the school is helping their child to learn.’

