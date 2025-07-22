Fresh battle with neighbours over plan for new day nursery in Worksop

An award-winning childcare provider is making a second attempt to create a large, new day nursery in Worksop – after objectors saw off a previous plan.

Cherubs Nurseries originally wanted to convert a sprawling, five-bedroom house on Sparken Hill into a nursery for 85 youngsters, aged from six weeks to five years.

But it was withdrawn by the company after a shoal of objections from neighbours, who said the property was unsuitable for such a business, mainly because it would cause traffic congestion and parking chaos on an already-busy road.

Now Cherubs is having another go after identifying Parkside, an impressive, nine-bedroom, detached residence on nearby Park Street, which sold earlier this year after going on the market for £795,000.

Parkside, an impressive, nine-bedroom, detached residence on Park Street, Worksop, where Cherubs wants to create a day nursery for 104 children. (PHOTO BY: Rightmove)

It would house a day nursery for 104 children, employing 28 staff, and a change-of-use planning application has been submitted to Bassetlaw District Council.

"We believe this property addresses the objections of the previous application,” says a statement by Cherubs’ agent for the scheme, the Sheffield-based planning, architecture and design firm, Edge AD.

"It gives an increased opportunity for on-site parking, and there are fewer residential properties nearby. It is also slightly closer to the town centre.”

However, it has already met with similar opposition from neighbours, who have posted their objections on the council’s website. One man, Roy Lindley, claims the nursery would be “dangerous for motorists and pedestrians alike” and cause traffic gridlock.

Park Street in Worksop, which objectors say is unsuitable for a large day nursery because it would lead to traffic congestion and parking chaos. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

Gail and Darren Whittaker say: “We are not doubting that Cherubs provides excellent care and facilities, but this property is unsuitable.”

They point out that Parkside is only 230 feet from the original Sparken Hill property and would lead to the same problems of traffic and safety.

Nicky Normington adds: “This would add to the congestion issues we already have, not to mention an increase of toxins into the environment.”

Cherubs is desperate to find permanent premises in the area after being forced last December to urgently vacate Sparken Hill Academy, from where it has operated since 2014. This was because of essential maintenance work being carried out at the school.

It found temporary premises nearby, but had to reduce the number of places it could offer from 55 to 30 per day, leading to a negative impact on local families.

Cherubs’ statement goes on: “The need for a permanent location within the Worksop area means it is paramount to find new premises that will be owned by the business.

"This would give security and stability to the staff employed and the working parents locally who rely on the high-quality early-years care and education that we provide.

"In the search for exceptional premises to operate from, we have been reviewing various locations, benchmarking them against the high standards and criteria needed to run a successful nursery.

"This proposed change of use would enhance local childcare provision without materially affecting the building’s character.

"Operated by a trusted and experienced childcare provider, it would offer a much-needed service for Worksop families.”

Cherubs, which has more than 30 years’ experience across the East Midlands, also points out that objections to the home have been raised by only five per cent of the 420 households nearby.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and aim to make a decision by their deadline date of Tuesday, August 19.