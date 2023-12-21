Foundation pupils build on their knowledge of construction with help from Jones Homes
Foundation Stage pupils at a school in Maltby are enjoying playing builders after a donation of construction-themed toys and equipment from Jones Homes.
The housebuilder donated foam bricks, mini bricks, high-vis jackets, hard hats, cones and other equipment to St Mary’s Catholic Primary School in Muglet Lane as part of the school’s project to improve its outdoor area for the children.
Jones Homes is building new homes at its Lambcote Meadows development off Grange Lane in the town, less than a mile from the school.
Emerald Sharkey, foundation stage lead at the school, said: “The new resources we have received from Jones Homes have helped to enhance our outdoor environment for the Foundation Stage children.
“The pupils were so excited to receive this donation and got stuck in straight away to the new construction kits by building a realistic mini development site.
“The resources encourage imaginative play and provide different learning opportunities for the pupils.”
Jayne Swift, Sales and Marketing Director for Jones Homes Yorkshire, said: “When St Mary’s Catholic Primary School reached out to us to help them improve their Foundation Stage outdoor area, we were more than happy to help.
“We decided to provide a construction-themed donation to help the children learn more about what working on a building site might be like, as they see the new homes take shape at our nearby Lambcote Meadows development.
“We are keen to play our part in community life in Maltby as a local housebuilder in the town and are pleased to be supporting the children’s learning.”
To find out more about the new homes at Lambcote Meadows, visit jones-homes.co.uk.