Exciting new chapter for families as Thoresby Vale Primary Academy welcomes pupils

Families joined staff to celebrate this milestone day and to explore the new school building together. The morning began with a welcome event, giving parents the opportunity to walk through the classrooms, explore the grounds, and take a good look around before the children gathered into their new classrooms with their teachers.

The opening of Thoresby Vale Primary Academy represents the culmination of extensive work and collective efforts from across Diverse Academies Trust, working in close partnership with master developers Harworth Group, Nottinghamshire County Council and the Department for Education. Together, these teams have played a vital role in bringing the project to life, reflecting a shared commitment to delivering an inspiring learning environment that embodies the Trust’s vision and values.

The academy combines modern facilities with a unique vision for learning. Rooted in the heart of Sherwood Forest, Thoresby Vale Primary Academy offers forest-style education alongside a strong academic curriculum for children aged five to eleven. Built on the site of a former colliery, the school is part of an exciting new neighbourhood of 800 homes and sits next to a 350-acre country park.

The school grounds have been designed to celebrate nature and sustainability, with woodlands, wildflower meadows and outdoor learning areas for children to explore. A food production area and orchard will help children learn about growing, ecology and the environment. The building itself has been designed to be energy efficient, featuring solar panels and natural ventilation, creating bright and welcoming classrooms filled with natural light.

David Cotton, CEO of Diverse Academies Trust, said: “It is a proud and memorable moment. Thoresby Vale Primary Academy stands as a testament to what can be achieved when people come together with a shared vision. From our estates and finance teams to our governors, education, marketing, IT and business colleagues, and with the support of our partners, this has been a collective achievement built on dedication and collaboration. At Diverse Academies, our vision is to create brighter tomorrows, and this academy is the perfect example – a place where children, families and the community can look ahead with confidence and excitement.”

Cat Summers, chief education officer, shared: "We are delighted to welcome Thoresby Vale Primary Academy into our trust. This new academy represents the very best of teamwork in realising a shared vision for education. Our aim is to provide the highest quality learning for children and families, while embracing the exciting opportunity to rethink how education can be delivered through the natural environment in such a remarkable setting."

Rebecca Hurley, principal of Thoresby Vale Primary Academy, commented: "It has been wonderful to welcome the first children and their families into our academy. The excitement in the building was clear to see, and we are looking forward to building a thriving, supportive school community where every child feels valued.”

Gareth Letton, executive principal, added: "This academy has been designed with children at the heart of every decision. From the outdoor learning spaces to the bright, sustainable classrooms, we are confident that Thoresby Vale will provide a setting where young people can truly flourish."

David Cockroft, managing director - national development delivery, Harworth Group, concluded: “The opening of Thoresby Vale Primary Academy marks a major milestone in the evolution of the vibrant new community we are creating at Thoresby Vale – with high-quality homes alongside the green space and social infrastructure that families need to grow and flourish. Drawing inspiration from its unique location on the edge of Sherwood Forest, the school embraces forest school principles, blending traditional education with immersive, nature-connected learning which will encourage pupils and teachers to spend time outdoors. From speaking with the local community, it’s clear this school will be incredibly important and we’re proud to have collaborated with all stakeholders and partners to bring this vision to life. We know Diverse Academies will be outstanding custodians of the building and a valued part of the growing community at Thoresby Vale.”

There is still time to join Thoresby Vale Primary Academy. Spaces remain available in all year groups, and families are encouraged to apply now to give their child the chance to grow, learn and thrive in a modern school environment.

