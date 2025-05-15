Equipping children in Nottinghamshire for move up to 'big school’

Staying safe when you are out and about is a key message for primary school children across Nottinghamshire, who are preparing for the big move up to secondary school in the autumn.

Four locally based drug educators, working with the drug prevention charity Hope UK, will be teaching vital skills and knowledge to hundreds of children as part of the annual Safety Zones programme being run in the countythis summer.

The East Midlands Hope UK team will share information about the risks of vaping, alcohol and other substances children are likely to come across and will also help them to develop important skills such as how to resist peer pressure and make good choices.

Led by Ian Michell, Hope UK’s East Midlands Project Worker, the team of volunteers are highly skilled when it comes to delivering drug education, and between them have a wealth of experience to offer.

Former bed and breakfast landlady, Michelle Artherton trained as a drug educator with Hope UK 15 years ago, when she realised it was a perfect complement to her voluntary activities helping to deliver school assemblies and running a Girls’ Brigade Company in her local church.

Many years of experience supporting children and families in schools and children’s centres led Maureen Miller to get involved with the team after she moved to a village in North Muskham, Nottinghamshire five years ago. Maureen trained as a drug educator with Hope UK because she wanted to do more to support young people, “to help them understand the fears and risks they might encounter and how to keep themselves feeling safe and confident in their lives.”

The newest member of the team, Jacqueline Jamiesonsays she was ‘instantly hooked’ when she went along to observe a Hope UK drug awareness workshop at a primary school being led by Michelle. Jacqueline is soon due to start her training as a Hope UK drug educator.

Feedback from schools who participated last year has been excellent, says team leader Ian. “Last summer we took part in sessions with over 2,000 year six pupils over 18 days at four venues in Ranby, Mansfield, Clipstone and Holme Pierrepont. The children were very engaged and had fun as well as learning a lot.”

Alongside drug education, children have the opportunity to learn about a range of other topics delivered by local agencies, including the police and fire service. This summer’s Safety Zones programme will take place with primary schools in the Nottingham and Worksop areas between May and September.

For more information about Hope UK visit hopeuk.org