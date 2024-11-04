Edwinstowe childminder praised by Ofsted for inspiring some happy cheeky monkeys

An Edwinstowe childminder has been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted, following its latest inspection.

Cheeky Monkeys Childminding on Fourth Avenue on September 26 and was rated ‘Good’ in quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management, leading to the ‘Good’ overall rating.

Ofsted inspectors said: “Children show high levels of engagement in their play in an inviting and inspiring indoor and outdoor environment and are supported to develop friendships to build on their social skills.

“For instance, the childminder invites children to join others in their play.

Cheeky Monkeys Childminding in Edwinstowe has been rated 'Good' by Ofsted. Photo: Other

“Children hold large plastic tubes and smile when the childminder asks them to take it in turns to look through the tube to see their peers at the other end.

Children laugh when they make sounds down the tube, learning how the sound of their voice can change.

“The childminder asks children to place different shaped tools in bubble mixture and to blow to create bubbles.

“The childminder provides a balance bike for older children to ride.

"When younger children attempt to go down a ladder on climbing equipment, the childminder reminds them to turn around and go down backwards, supervising them closely to help promote their safety.

“Children are supported to remember past events and the childminder helps older children to develop their understanding of numbers.

She uses this, along with her observations and assessments of children's learning, to identify what they need to learn next.

“When children need to develop their confidence to separate from parents when they first start, the childminder uses distraction, comfort and cuddles to help them settle.

“Overall, the childminder supports children's communication and language skills well.

“However, the childminder does not fully support older children to think and respond to the questions she asks them.”

The report goes on to highlight how children are encouraged to complete tasks on their own, such as putting on their boots when they want to play outdoors and learning how to fasten their coats.

The childminder sends parents photos of children engaged in learning in her home and when on outings to keep parents informed.

The noted though: “The childminder does not offer all parents ideas and suggestions about how they can continue to support their individual children's next steps in learning at home.”

It continued: "The childminder helps children to understand when they show positive behaviours, including sharing and taking turns.

"The childminder liaises with parents to help identify ongoing changes to her provision.

“This includes asking parents if they want her to help children clean their teeth or provide activities to support their understanding of oral hygiene.

“Parents say that they would like the childminder to provide activities only.”

Highlighting what the childminder needs to do to improve, the report said: “To further improve the quality of the early years provision, the provider should strengthen opportunities for older children to think and respond to questions and offer all parents support to continue their children's learning at home.”

Cheeky Monkeys was also was noted for effective safeguarding.