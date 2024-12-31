East Midlands school holidays 2025: Full list of term dates - including February half term and Easter
- Most English schoolchildren have breaks between and during their school terms
- Each local authority can set its own term and school holiday dates, meaning they might vary depending on where you live
- Schools also get a number of teacher training days each year - and some East Midlands councils make suggestions as to when they should be
The new year will bring with it the new spring term for the East Midlands’ schoolchildren.
The English school year usually begins in the early days of September, and has three distinct terms. Each one has a one to two-week break between them, usually covering major holidays like Christmas and Easter. Terms aren’t a solid block of school days either, with each also having a half-term break.
Although they typically follow the same pattern, each local authority has the power to set its own term dates - meaning they might vary a little depending on where you live. These council term dates apply for maintained, voluntary-controlled and special schools only. Academies, foundation and voluntary aided schools are usually able to set their own term dates, so parents are advised to check their school website - although they are typically very similar to council-run schools in the area.
Schools are also allocated five in-service training (INSET) days per school year by their council where pupils typically stay home. Sometimes councils make recommendations for when schools should take these - and we’ve included these where possible.
Here is the full list of term and school holiday dates across the East Midlands’ council areas for 2025:
Derbyshire term and school holiday dates 2025
Derby City Council
Spring term
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Thursday, 24 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Thursday, 4 September: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Friday, 19 December - Monday, 5 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Derbyshire County Council
Spring term
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Thursday, 24 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Thursday, 4 September: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Friday, 19 December - Monday, 5 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Nottinghamshire/Rutland term and school holiday dates 2025
Nottingham City Council
Spring term
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Friday, July 25: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September: Council-recommended INSET day (these and term starting dates may vary by school)
- Tuesday, 2 September: Start of term
- Monday, 20 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Friday, 19 December - Monday, 5 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Nottinghamshire County Council
Spring term
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Tuesday, 29 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September: Council-recommended INSET day (these and term starting dates may vary by school)
- Tuesday, 2 September: Start of term
- Monday, 20 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Friday, 19 December - Monday, 5 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Rutland County Council
Spring term
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Friday, 18 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Friday, August 29: Start of term
- Monday, 20 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Friday, 19 December - Monday, 5 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Leicestershire term and school holiday dates 2025
Leicester City Council
Spring term
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 14 April - Friday, 25 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Monday, April 28: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Friday, July 11: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Thursday, August 21 and Friday, August 22: Council-recommended INSET days (these and term starting dates may vary by school)
- Tuesday, August 26: Start of term
- Monday, 20 October - Friday, 24 October: October half-term
- Friday, 19 December - Monday, 5 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Leicestershire County Council
Spring term
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 14 April - Friday, 25 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Monday, April 28: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Tuesday, 8 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Tuesday, August 26: Start of term
- Monday, 20 October - Friday, 24 October: October half-term
- Friday, 19 December - Monday, 5 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Lincolnshire term and school holiday dates 2025
Lincolnshire County Council
Spring term
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Tuesday, 22 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Wednesday, 23 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Thursday, 4 September: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Friday, 19 December - Tuesday, 6 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Northamptonshire term and school holiday dates 2025
North Northamptonshire Council
Spring term
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Friday, 19 December - Monday, 5 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
West Northamptonshire Council
Spring term
- Monday, 6 January: Start of spring term
- Monday, 17 February - Friday, 21 February: February half-term
- Monday, 7 April - Monday, 21 April: Easter holidays
Summer term
- Tuesday, 22 April: Summer term begins
- Monday, 5 May: May Day
- Monday, 26 May - Friday, 30 May: Half-term holiday
- Tuesday, 22 July: End of 2024/25 school year - summer holidays begin
Autumn term 2025/26
- Monday, 1 September: Start of new school year
- Monday, 27 October - Friday, 31 October: October half-term
- Friday, 19 December - Monday, 5 January 2026: End of autumn term (Christmas holidays)
Term and school holiday dates can vary depending on where you live, and even which school you attend. The government has an online tool you can use here to find the exact dates in your area - no matter where in the country you might be.
