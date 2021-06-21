Consultation on plans for more spaces at Thurcroft school
A consultation to further extend a Rotherham school in order to allow more pupils to attend has been given the go-ahead by councillors.
The Willows School in Thurcroft take pupils age seven to 19 with a range of moderate learning difficulties.
It was extended in 2018 to cater for 120 pupils, from 100 previously.
However, demand for places has continued to increase, and despite the conversion of the disused caretakers bungalow on site, demand has risen for places.
Around 175 pupils are registered to attend the school in September 2021 , and further alterations have been approved today (June 21) to hold a pre-statutory consultation to accommodate the growing number of pupils.
The consultation will run for a minimum of four weeks, and RMBC will notify the Secretary of State for Education of the determination of the proposals by January 2022.