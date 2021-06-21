The Willows School in Thurcroft take pupils age seven to 19 with a range of moderate learning difficulties.

It was extended in 2018 to cater for 120 pupils, from 100 previously.

Councillors at Rotherham Council have given the go ahead to extend a consultation into plans to create more school places in Thurcroft.

However, demand for places has continued to increase, and despite the conversion of the disused caretakers bungalow on site, demand has risen for places.

Around 175 pupils are registered to attend the school in September 2021 , and further alterations have been approved today (June 21) to hold a pre-statutory consultation to accommodate the growing number of pupils.