If approved, the former Dinnington College will be used as part of the oversubscribed Newman School, that caters for young people with SEND from ages two to 19.

The school currently has 159 pupils on enrolled – above its capacity of 120 pupils.

A new secondary and post-16 site of Newman School will be created at the old Dinnington College site, which will provide space for 180 pupils.

A consultation looks set to be launched into plans to expand special school at the former Dinnington College site.

It is hoped having the specialist school in Rotherham will help the 290 children who have been assessed as needing SEMH education in the last 18 months because a lack of local provision means they often have to travel to out-of-borough placements.

Buying the site will also allow Rotherham Council to redevelop Newman Upper School in Whiston.

Students from the upper school, which is part of Rotherham’s oldest special school, will move to the Dinnington Campus, allowing the demolition of some of the existing buildings.

If plans are approved at Rotherham Council’s cabinet meeting on October 18, a pre-statutory consultation will be held.