Consultation into plans to expand special school at former Dinnington College site
A consultation on the expansion of a school into a former college site in Dinnington is set to be launched.
If approved, the former Dinnington College will be used as part of the oversubscribed Newman School, that caters for young people with SEND from ages two to 19.
The school currently has 159 pupils on enrolled – above its capacity of 120 pupils.
A new secondary and post-16 site of Newman School will be created at the old Dinnington College site, which will provide space for 180 pupils.
It is hoped having the specialist school in Rotherham will help the 290 children who have been assessed as needing SEMH education in the last 18 months because a lack of local provision means they often have to travel to out-of-borough placements.
Buying the site will also allow Rotherham Council to redevelop Newman Upper School in Whiston.
Students from the upper school, which is part of Rotherham’s oldest special school, will move to the Dinnington Campus, allowing the demolition of some of the existing buildings.
If plans are approved at Rotherham Council’s cabinet meeting on October 18, a pre-statutory consultation will be held.
A further report will be submitted in January 2022 outlining the outcome of the consultation and will seek approval to proceed to a period ofstatutory consultation.